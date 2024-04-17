Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 4/17/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

CAREDX INC (CDNA) is a small-cap value stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CareDx, Inc. is a precision medicine solutions company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. The Company offers testing services, products, and patient and digital solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey and is a provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. Its commercially available testing services consist of AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients, and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients. The Company's product portfolio includes AlloSeq Tx, QTYPE, Olerup SSP, AlloSeq HCT and AlloSeq cfDNA. It develops and provides diagnostic surveillance testing services for various transplant recipients.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

FIRST WATCH RESTAURANT GROUP INC (FWRG) is a small-cap growth stock in the Restaurants industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. is a daytime dining concept company. The Company is engaged in serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. The Company's menu includes elevated executions of classic favorites along with its specialties, such as Quinoa Power Bowl, Farm Stand Breakfast Tacos, Avocado Toast, Chickichanga, Morning Meditation (juiced in-house daily), Spiked Lavender Lemonade and Million Dollar Bacon. The Company operates approximately 520 First Watch restaurants in 29 states. The Company uses a variety of marketing channels, including affiliate partnerships, social media interactions, digital marketing, direct mailers, public relations initiatives and local community sponsorships, email communications, promotions, and partnerships. It also owns the franchise-owned restaurant in Broken Arrow, Okla.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

VISTEON CORP (VC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Auto & Truck Parts industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 90% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Visteon Corporation is an automotive technology company. The Company provides a range of oncology diagnostic testing and consultative services which includes technical laboratory services and professional interpretation of laboratory test results by licensed physicians who specialize in pathology and oncology. It operates a network of cancer- focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. The Company's platforms leverage hardware and software solutions that enable the digital, electric, and autonomous evolution of the Company's global automotive customers, including BMW, Ford, Geely, General Motors, Honda, Jaguar/Land Rover, Mahindra, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Renault, Stellantis, Tata, Toyota, and Volkswagen. It designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions, such as instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, battery management systems, telematics solutions, and body domain modules.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

TILE SHOP HOLDINGS INC (TTSH) is a small-cap growth stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 60% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. is a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The Company offers an assortment of natural stone and man-made tile products. Its natural stone products include marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles. The Company's man-made products include ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, metal and luxury vinyl tile. The Company's assortment of accessories, including mosaics, pencils, listellos, and other products. It also offers a range of setting and maintenance materials, such as thinset, grout, sealers, and accessories, including installation tools, shower and bath shelves, drains, and similar products. The Company also offers customers delivery service through third-party freight providers. The Company sells its products under brand names, including Superior Adhesives & Chemicals, Superior Tools & Supplies, Rush River, and Fired Earth.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

BOISE CASCADE CO (BCC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 60% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Boise Cascade Company is a producer of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood in North America and a wholesale distributor of building products in the United States. Its segments include Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber (LVL), I-joists, and laminated beams. In addition, it manufactures structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels, and ponderosa pine lumber. The Building Materials Distribution segment operates a network of distribution facilities that sell a broad line of building materials, including oriented strand board (OSB), plywood, and lumber, and general line items, such as siding, composite decking, doors and millwork, metal products, roofing, and insulation. Its products are used in the construction of new residential housing, including single-family, multi-family, and manufactured homes, the construction of light industrial and commercial buildings, and industrial applications.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

PRIMEENERGY RESOURCES CORP (PNRG) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 68% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas. It owns leasehold, mineral and royalty interests in producing and non-producing oil and gas properties across the United States, primarily in Oklahoma, and Texas. It operates approximately 630 active wells and owns non-operating interests and royalties in approximately 800 additional wells. It provides well-servicing support operations, site-preparation and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations, both in connection with its activities and providing contract services for third parties. It maintains an acreage position of approximately 16,940 gross acres in the Permian Basin of West Texas and eastern New Mexico, which is located in Reagan, Upton, Martin, and Midland counties. In Oklahoma, it is focused on the development of its reserves in Canadian, Grady, Kingfisher, Garfield, Major, and Garvin counties.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

