Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 4/16/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

WAL-MART DE MEXICO S A B DE C V (ADR) (WMMVY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Retail (Department & Discount) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Wal Mart de Mexico SAB de CV is a Mexico-based company engaged in operating self-service stores. The Company's segments include Mexico and Central America. In Mexico, the Company operates through Self-service, which includes the operation of discount stores, hypermarkets, wholesale-price membership stores and supermarkets, and Others, which includes department stores and real estate transactions with third parties. In Central America, it operates discount stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse stores and wholesale-price membership stores in Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and El Salvador. It offers products in a range of categories, such as food, consumables, general merchandise and apparel. It offers products under various brand names, including Bodega Aurrera Express, Walmart, Sam's Club, Superama, Suburbia and Medimart Pharmacies. The Company also operates e-commerce business in Mexico. It is controlled by Wal Mart Stores Inc.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

SNAP-ON INCORPORATED (SNA) is a mid-cap value stock in the Appliance & Tool industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Snap-on Incorporated is a manufacturer and marketer of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information and systems solutions. The Company's segments include the Commercial & Industrial Group, the Snap-on Tools Group, the Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services. The Commercial & Industrial Group consists of business operations serving a range of industrial and commercial customers, including customers in the aerospace, natural resources, government, power generation, transportation and technical education markets. The Snap-on Tools Group consists of business operations primarily serving vehicle service and repair technicians. The Repair Systems & Information Group consists of business operations serving other professional vehicle repair customers, primarily owners and managers of independent repair shops and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership service and repair shops. Financial Services consists of the business operations of its finance subsidiaries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on Kenneth Fisher has returned 243.68% vs. 179.99% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.