Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 4/14/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

SPORTSMANS WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS INC (SPWH) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 50% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. is an outdoor sporting goods retailer. The Company has an outdoor specialty store base in the Western United States and Alaska. It operates approximately 127 stores in 29 states, which are located in power, neighborhood and lifestyle centers. Its stores are organized into six departments, the Camping department offers backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents and tools. The Apparel department offers jackets, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear and workwear. The Fishing department provides bait, fishing rods, flotation items, fly fishing, lures, and small boats. The Footwear department offers boots, socks, and casual shoes. The Hunting and Shooting department offers ammunition, archery items, firearms, firearms safety and storage, reloading equipment, and shooting gear. The Optics, Electronics, Accessories, and Other department offers gift items, lighting, binoculars, two-way radios and more.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of SPORTSMANS WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS INC

SPWH Guru Analysis

SPWH Fundamental Analysis

CHUY'S HOLDINGS INC (CHUY) is a small-cap growth stock in the Restaurants industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 68% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Chuy's Holdings, Inc. develops and operates Chuy's restaurants, which is a full-service restaurant concept, offering a menu of Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. The Company operates approximately 98 restaurants across 17 states. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, tacos, burritos, combination platters and salads complemented by a variety of appetizers and desserts. Its restaurants also offer a variety of homemade sauces, including its Hatch Green Chile, Boom-Boom and Creamy Jalapeno sauces. Its menu includes Baja Shrimp Tacos, Tex-Mex Enchilada, the Elvis Presley Memorial Combo and the Comida Deluxe combination platter. The Company also enables its customers to customize their orders. It also offers a full-service bar in all its restaurants providing its customers a variety of beverage offerings, including its signature on-the-rocks margaritas made with hand-squeezed lime juice and the King's Punch, a made-to-order, hand-shaken rum cocktail served in its shaker.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of CHUY'S HOLDINGS INC

CHUY Guru Analysis

CHUY Fundamental Analysis

Kenneth Fisher Portfolio

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.