Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 4/12/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

GAN LTD (GAN) is a small-cap value stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: GAN Limited provides enterprise software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions for online casino gaming (iGaming) and online sports betting applications. The Company operates through two segments: RMiG and SIM. The RMiG segment develops, markets and sells instances of GameSTACK that incorporate comprehensive player registration, account funding and back-office accounting and management tools that enable the casino operator customers to extend their presence online in places that permit online real money gambling. The SIM segment develops, markets and sells instances of iSight Back Office and GameSTACK that incorporate comprehensive player registration, account funding and back-office accounting and management tools that enable the casino operator customers to efficiently, confidently and extend their presence online in places that have not permitted any form of online real money gambling. The Company operates in California, Nevada, Florida, United Kingdom, Bulgaria, Israel and Estonia.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of GAN LTD

SONY GROUP CORP (ADR) (SONY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Audio & Video Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 68% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sony Corporation is engaged in the development, design, production, manufacture and sale of various electronic equipment, instruments and devices for consumer, professional and industrial markets such as network services, game hardware and software, televisions, audio and video recorders and players, still and video cameras, mobile phones, and semiconductors. The Company engages in the development, production, manufacture, and distribution of recorded music and the management and licensing of the words and music of songs as well as the production and distribution of animation titles, including game applications based on animation titles. It also engages in motion pictures and television programming and television and digital networks business, and various financial services businesses. It includes Mobile Communications, Game & Network Services, Music, Films, Home Entertainment & Sound, Imaging Products & Solutions, Semiconductors, Financial Services and All Other segments.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of SONY GROUP CORP (ADR)

ASTEC INDUSTRIES, INC. (ASTE) is a small-cap growth stock in the Constr. & Agric. Machinery industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 40% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Astec Industries, Inc. designs, engineers, manufactures and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities. The Company operates through two segments: Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment consists of approximately 12 sites and designs, engineers, manufactures and markets a complete line of asphalt plants, concrete plants and their related components and ancillary equipment, as well as supplying other heavy equipment. The Materials Solutions segment consists of nine sites and designs and manufactures heavy processing equipment, in addition to servicing and supplying parts for the aggregate, metallic mining, recycling, ports and bulk handling markets. Its products are marketed both domestically and internationally primarily to asphalt producers; highway and heavy equipment contractors; utility contractors; construction, demolition, recycle and crushing contractors, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ASTEC INDUSTRIES, INC.

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

