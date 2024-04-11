Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 4/11/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

FUTUREFUEL CORP (FF) is a small-cap value stock in the Chemical Manufacturing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 50% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: FutureFuel Corp. is a manufacturer of diversified chemical products and biofuels. The Company operates in two segments: chemicals and biofuels. The chemicals segment manufactures specialty chemicals for specific customers (custom chemicals) as well as multi-customer specialty chemicals (performance chemicals). Its custom manufacturing product portfolio includes agrochemicals, adhesion promoters, a biocide intermediate, and an antioxidant precursor. The performance chemicals products include a portfolio of nylon and polyester polymer modifiers and several small-volume specialty chemicals and solvents for diverse applications. The biofuels segment primarily produces and sells biodiesel to its customers. In addition, the Company sells petrodiesel in blends with biodiesel and with no biodiesel added. It offers B100 and biodiesel blended with petrodiesel (B2, B5, B10, B20, B50, and B99 blends) at its Batesville facility and at a short-term leased storage facility in Little Rock, Arkansas.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

DAKTRONICS INC (DAKT) is a small-cap value stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 50% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Daktronics, Inc. is engaged in designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. The Company's segments include Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. Its Commercial segment primarily consists of sales of its integrated video display systems, digital billboards, Galaxy and Fuelight product lines, and dynamic messaging systems to resellers (primarily sign companies), out-of-home (OOH) companies, national retailers, quick-serve restaurants, casinos, shopping centers, cruise ships, commercial building owners, and petroleum retailers. Its Live Events segment primarily consists of sales of integrated scoring and video display systems to college and professional sports facilities and convention centers and sales of its mobile display technology to video rental organizations and other live event type venues.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

STEVEN MADDEN LTD (SHOO) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Footwear industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Steven Madden, Ltd., and its subsidiaries designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets its brands and sells its products to department stores, mass merchants, off-price retailers, shoe chains, online retailers, national chains, specialty retailers, independent stores, and clubs. The Wholesale Accessories/Apparel segment designs, sources, and markets its brands and sells its products to department stores, mass merchants, off-price retailers, online retailers, specialty retailers, independent stores, and clubs. The Direct-to-Consumer segment consists of Steve Madden and Dolce Vita full-price retail stores, Steve Madden outlet stores. Its Licensing segment is engaged in the licensing of the Steve Madden and Betsey Johnson trademarks for use in the sale of select apparel, accessory, and home categories as well as various other non-core products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

AUDIOCODES LTD (AUDC) is a small-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AudioCodes Ltd is an Israel-based software publisher. The Company provides communications software, end-to-end products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. Company's solution's enables enterprises and service providers to build and operate all-IP voice networks for delivering unified communications, contact centers, and hosted business services, whether in the cloud or on premises. AudioCodes Ltd categorizes its products and services into three main business lines: Enterprise solution consists products and solutions designed to simplify the implementation of state-of the-art enterprise communications and contact center solutions; Service provider solutions consist high performance, versatile CPE devices deliver on-premises connectivity to cloud UC services and SIP trunks for business customers; Voice.ai category leverage the latest in voice recognition, AI and machine learning technologies to create voice-driven solutions. The Company servers its customer worldwide.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

