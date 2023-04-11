Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 4/11/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

DADA NEXUS LTD - ADR (DADA) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Dada Nexus Ltd is a China-based holding company principally involved in the operation of local on-demand retail and delivery platforms. The Company's main platforms are JD-Daojia (JDDJ) and Dada Now. JDDJ is an on-demand retail platform operated in China. It facilitates digitalized transformation for retailers and brand owners on selling products through online channels. Dada Now is a China-based on-demand delivery platform using a crowdsourcing model to process on-demand delivery orders. The two platforms combined can deliver a range of products, including the goods from supermarkets and convenience stores, fresh fruits and vegetables and drugs, to the customers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of DADA NEXUS LTD - ADR

DADA Guru Analysis

DADA Fundamental Analysis

VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC. (VNDA) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Vanda) is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. Vanda's commercial portfolio is comprised of two products, HETLIOZ for the treatment of jet lag disorder, insomnia, delayed sleep phase disorder (DSPD), sleep disturbances in autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and pediatric Non-24 and Fanapt for the treatment of bipolar I disorder and Parkinsons disease psychosis and a long acting injectable (LAI) formulation for the treatment of schizophrenia. In addition, the Company has a range of drugs in development, including Tradipitant (VLY-686), for the treatment of gastroparesis, motion sickness, atopic dermatitis, and Covid-19 pneumonia; VTR-297 for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and with potential use as a treatment for several oncology indications, and VQW-765, for the treatment of performance anxiety and psychiatric disorders.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

VNDA Guru Analysis

VNDA Fundamental Analysis

AUDIOCODES LTD (AUDC) is a small-cap value stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AudioCodes Ltd is an Israel-based software publisher. The Company provides communications software, end-to-end products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. Company's solution's enables enterprises and service providers to build and operate all-IP voice networks for delivering unified communications, contact centers, and hosted business services, whether in the cloud or on premises. AudioCodes Ltd categorizes its products and services into three main business lines: Enterprise solution consists products and solutions designed to simplify the implementation of state-of the-art enterprise communications and contact center solutions; Service provider solutions consist high performance, versatile CPE devices deliver on-premises connectivity to cloud UC services and SIP trunks for business customers; Voice.ai category leverage the latest in voice recognition, AI and machine learning technologies to create voice-driven solutions. The Company servers its customer worldwide.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of AUDIOCODES LTD

AUDC Guru Analysis

AUDC Fundamental Analysis

Kenneth Fisher Portfolio

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.