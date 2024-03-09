Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/9/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

DULUTH HOLDINGS INC (DLTH) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 40% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Duluth Holdings Inc. is a lifestyle brand of men's and women's casual wear, workwear and accessories sold primarily through its own omnichannel platform. The Company's products are marketed under the Duluth Trading Company brand, with many of the products being exclusively developed and sold as Duluth Trading branded merchandise. Its product assortment includes shirts, pants, underwear, outerwear, footwear, accessories and hard goods. Its products feature designs and distinct names, such as its Longtail T-shirts, Buck Naked underwear, Fire Hose work pants and No-Yank Tank. Its product assortment appeals to its customers for their everyday and on-the-job use. The Company's omnichannel services include order-in-store, buy-online-pickup-in-store, and ship-from-store, as well as retail store and mobile shopping experiences. The Company operates approximately 62 retail stores and three outlet stores.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of DULUTH HOLDINGS INC

DLTH Guru Analysis

DLTH Fundamental Analysis

HAMILTON BEACH BRANDS HOLDING CO (HBB) is a small-cap value stock in the Appliance & Tool industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 40% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company is a holding company that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc. (HBB). HBB is a designer, marketer, and distributor of a range of branded small electric household and specialty houseware appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, fast food chains, bars, and hotels. The Company's owned consumer brands include Hamilton Beach, Proctor Silex, Hamilton Beach Professional, Weston, and TrueAir. Its owned commercial brands include Hamilton Beach Commercial and Proctor Silex Commercial. Hamilton Beach Brands licenses the brands for Wolf Gourmet countertop appliances, CHI premium garment care products, Clorox True HEPA air purifiers, and Brita Hub countertop electric water filtration appliances. Its Hamilton Beach Health subsidiary is focused on expanding its participation in the home medical market. Through HealthBeacon PLC, it specializes in developing connected devices in the medical technology market.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of HAMILTON BEACH BRANDS HOLDING CO

HBB Guru Analysis

HBB Fundamental Analysis

LUCKIN COFFEE INC - ADR (LKNCY) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Retail (Grocery) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: LUCKIN COFFEE INC. is a China-based holding company mainly engaged in coffee retail business. The Company applies new retail models for coffee sales and services. The Company operates primarily through mobile apps and pick-up stores. The Company's products mainly include freshly brewed drinks, juices and light meals. The Company's main brand is Luckin Coffee.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of LUCKIN COFFEE INC - ADR

LKNCY Guru Analysis

LKNCY Fundamental Analysis

AMYLYX PHARMACEUTICALS INC (AMLX) is a small-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 50% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery and development of treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of its product candidate, AMX0035 (sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol, also known as ursodoxicoltaurine) for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). RELYVRIO (also known as AMX0035), an oral, fixed-dose combination of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol is approved to treat ALS in adults in the United States. AMX0035 is a dual unfolded protein response (UPR)-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of PB and TURSO (also known as TUDCA). Its development of antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs), including lead ASO AMX0114, which targets calpain-2 (CAPN2), a gene encoding calcium-dependent proteolytic enzyme which has been implicated in the pathogenesis of ALS and other neurodegenerative diseases.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of AMYLYX PHARMACEUTICALS INC

AMLX Guru Analysis

AMLX Fundamental Analysis

Kenneth Fisher Portfolio

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.