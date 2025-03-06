Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/6/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

MAYVILLE ENGINEERING COMPANY INC (MEC) is a small-cap value stock in the Auto & Truck Parts industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 50% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. is a vertically integrated, value-added manufacturing partner providing a full suite of manufacturing solutions from concept to production, including design, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, aluminum extrusion, coating, assembly and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in diverse end markets, such as heavy-and medium-duty commercial vehicles, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military and other end markets. Its capabilities include metal fabrication, metal stamping, aluminum extrusion and fabrication, tube bending and forming, robotic part forming, robotic welding, resistance welding, five-axis tube and fiber laser cutting and custom coatings, including high heat and chemical agent resistant coating painting, are used in a variety of applications. It serves its customers through 23 strategically located United States facilities, across seven states, with over three million square feet of manufacturing capacity.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

INTERNET INITIATIVE JAPAN INC (IIJIY) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 68% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Internet Initiative Japan Inc is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the development of Internet business. The Company operates in two business segments. The Network Services and System Integration (SI) segment is mainly engaged in the provision of a combination of network services and system integration services, which mainly consist of Internet connection services, wide area network (WAN) services and outsourcing services, as well as the provision of comprehensive solutions. The Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Operation segment is engaged in the operation of bank ATMs and network systems.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

RPC INC (RES) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 50% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: RPC, Inc. acts as a holding company for several oilfield services companies that include Cudd Energy Services, Cudd Pressure Control, Thru Tubing Solutions and Patterson Services. It provides a range of oilfield services and equipment primarily to independent and oil and gas companies, which is engaged in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties throughout the United States, including the Gulf of Mexico, mid-continent, southwest, Appalachian and Rocky Mountain regions, and in selected international markets. Its segments include Technical Services and Support Services. Technical Services segment includes pressure pumping, downhole tools services, coiled tubing, snubbing and other oilfield related services. Support Services segment includes renting tools to its customers for use with onshore and offshore oil and gas well drilling, completion and workover activities. It is also engaged in oilfield cementing services in the Permian and Mid-Continent basins.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

CANON INC (ADR) (CAJPY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Canon Inc is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in business activities ranging from development and production to sales and service in the fields of printing, medical, imaging, and industrial. The Company consists of four business segments. The Printing Business Unit segment provides digital continuous ledger printers and digital cut sheet printers. The Medical Business Unit segment provides diagnostic ultrasound systems and X-ray systems. The Imaging Business Unit segment is engaged in the provision of interchangeable lens digital cameras, interchangeable lenses, and compact digital cameras. The Industrial Business Unit segment is engaged in the provision of semiconductor lithography equipment. The Company also provides handy terminals and document scanners.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig.

