Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/6/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE INC (NXGN) is a small-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 68% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: NextGen Healthcare, Inc., formerly Quality Systems, Inc., provides technology-based solutions and services to the ambulatory care market in the United States. The Company is engaged in developing and marketing software and services that automate certain aspects of practice management (PM) and electronic health records (EHR) for medical and dental practices. The Company operates through three segments: the NextGen Division, the RCM Services Division and the QSI Dental Division. It also provides implementation, training, support and maintenance for software and complementary services, such as revenue cycle management (RCM) and electronic data interchange (EDI). The Company's clients include single and small practice physicians, networks of practices, such as physician hospital organizations (PHOs), management service organizations (MSOs), accountable care organizations (ACOs), ambulatory care centers, community health centers, and medical and dental schools.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

SEACOR HOLDINGS, INC. (CKH) is a small-cap growth stock in the Water Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 50% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: SEACOR Holdings Inc., is engaged in the business of transportation and logistics, alcohol manufacturing, merchandising, and risk management consultancy. The Company's segments include, Inland River Services, Shipping Services and Illinois Corn Processing. Inland River Services segment operates river transportation equipment used for moving agricultural and industrial commodities and petroleum and chemical products. Shipping Services segment operates a fleet of United States flag marine transportation related assets. Illinois Corn Processing segment produces alcohol used in the food, beverage, industrial and petrochemical end-markets. The Company also offers emergency and crisis services, lending and leasing activities, and noncontrolling investments in various other businesses.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

MARCUS & MILLICHAP INC (MMI) is a small-cap growth stock in the Real Estate Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a brokerage company specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. The Company offers three primary services to its clients: commercial real estate investment brokerage, financing, and ancillary services, including other research, advisory and consulting services. It provides its financing services through Marcus & Millichap Capital Corporation, which is a broker of debt financing for commercial properties. Its research, advisory and consulting services are designed to assist clients in forming their investment strategy and making transaction decisions. Its advisory services include opinions of value, operating and financial performance benchmarking analysis, and specific asset buy-sell strategies. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had over 1,700 investment sales and financing professionals in 82 offices in the United States and Canada that provide investment brokerage and financing services.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

STEVEN MADDEN, LTD. (SHOO) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Footwear industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Steven Madden, Ltd. and its subsidiaries design, source, market and sell name brand and private label footwear for women, men and children, and name brand and private label fashion handbags and accessories. The Company operates through five segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories, Retail, First Cost and Licensing. Its products are sold through its retail stores and e-commerce Websites within the United States, Canada, Mexico and South Africa, as well as department stores, specialty stores, luxury retailers, value priced retailers, national chains, merchants and catalog retailers. It provides merchandising support to its department store customers, including in-store fixtures and signage, supervision of displays and merchandising of its various product lines. Its brands include Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Stevies and Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Superga, FREEBIRD by Steve, Report, Mad Love, Dolce Vita, Brian Atwood and Blondo.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on Kenneth Fisher has returned 314.03% vs. 204.19% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

