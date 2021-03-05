Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/5/2021

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

CHEETAH MOBILE INC (ADR) (CMCM) is a small-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 40% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cheetah Mobile Inc. is a holding company. The Company and its consolidated subsidiaries, variable interest entities (VIEs) and a VIE's subsidiary are engaged in the provision of online marketing services, Internet value-added services, and Internet security services and others. The Company operates a platform that offers mobile and personal computer (PC) applications for its users and global content promotional channels for its customers, both of which are powered by its cloud-based data analytics engines. For its users, its diversified suite of applications optimizes mobile and PC Internet system performance, and provides real time protection against known and unknown security threats. Its data analytics engines perform real time analysis of mobile applications, program files and Websites on their devices for behavior that may impair system performance or impose security risks.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

HAILIANG EDUCATION GROUP INC (ADR) (HLG) is a small-cap growth stock in the Schools industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 50% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hailiang Education Group Inc is a China-based holding company principally engaged in the provision of education and management services. The Company, through its subsidiaries and consolidated affiliated entities, mainly offers private K-12 educational services in schools located in Zhuji, Zhejiang Province and Zhenjiang, Jiangsu Province, China, after-school enrichment services, management consulting services, logistic services, education and management services, educational training services and study trip services, overseas study consulting services and hotel management services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

FLUENT INC (FLNT) is a small-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Fluent, Inc., formerly Cogint, Inc., is a data-driven performance marketing company. The Company operates through two segments: Information Services and Performance Marketing. Information Services segment provides solutions to organizations within the risk management and consumer marketing industries. Performance Marketing Segment provides solutions to help brands, advertisers and marketers to find customers in business-to-consumer (B2C) vertical including internet and telecommunications, financial services, health and wellness, consumer packaged goods, careers and education, and retail and entertainment. The Company's solutions include data acquisition solutions which includes connect and reconnect. Audience solutions which include performancenow and audience now. Mobile user acquisition solutions include mobilenow.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

COMPUTER PROGRAMS & SYSTEMS, INC. (CPSI) is a small-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 60% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (CPSI) is a provider of healthcare information technology (IT) solutions for rural and community hospitals, and post-acute care facilities. The Company's segments include acute care EHR, post-acute care EHR, and TruBridge, Rycan, and other outsourcing. Its Acute Care EHR segment consists of acute care software solutions and supports sales generated by its subsidiaries, Evident, LLC (Evident) and Healthland Inc. (Healthland). Its Post-acute Care EHR segment consists of post-acute care software solutions and support sales generated by American HealthTech, Inc. (AHT). Its TruBridge, Rycan, and Other Outsourcing segment primarily consists of business management, consulting and managed IT services sales generated by TruBridge, LLC (TruBridge) and the sale of Rycan Technologies, Inc.'s (Rycan's) revenue cycle management workflow and automation software.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

LIZHI INC - ADR (LIZI) is a small-cap growth stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 28% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: LIZHI INC. is a China-based company mainly engaged in user generated content business. The Company uses a mobile phone to create, store, share and interact in real time. Its business model includes live social networking, paid content, fan membership, game intermodal transportation, etc.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

AMERICAN OUTDOOR BRANDS INC (AOUT) is a small-cap growth stock in the Aerospace & Defense industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 40% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: American Outdoor Brands Inc. is a manufacturer of outdoor sporting accessories, firearms and other recreational products. It is a provider of shooting, reloading, gunsmithing and gun cleaning supplies, specialty tools and cutlery, and electro-optics products and technology for firearms. It designs, produces or sources, and sell products and accessories, including shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; sportsman knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products The company produces its products under the brands Caldwell, Crimson Trace, Wheeler, Tipton, Frankford Arsenal, Lockdown, BOG, Hooyman, Smith & Wesson Accessories; M&P Accessories, Thompson/Center Arms Accessories, Performance Center Accessories, Schrade, Old Timer, Uncle Henry, Imperial, BUBBA, and LaserLyte.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

