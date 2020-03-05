Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/5/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

PEARSON PLC (ADR) (PSO) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Printing & Publishing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 60% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Pearson plc (Pearson) is a learning company. The Company delivers learning through providing a range of educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies and individual learners. The Company operates through three segments, which include North America, Core and Growth. The Company's North America segment includes Assessments and Services businesses in the United States and Canada. The Company's Core segment includes Assessments and Services businesses in more mature markets including the United Kingdom, Australia and Italy. The Company's Growth segment includes Assessments and Services businesses in emerging markets including Brazil, China, India and South Africa. The Company provides content, assessment and digital services to schools, colleges and universities, as well as professional and vocational education to learners to help increase their skills and employability prospects.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP. (CECE) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 50% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CECO Environmental Corp. is a provider of engineered technologies to the environmental, energy, and fluid handling and filtration industrial segments. The Company is focused on engineering, designing, building and installing systems that capture, clean and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that controls emissions from such facilities, and fluid handling and filtration systems. Its Environmental segment is engaged in the design and manufacture of product recovery and air pollution control technologies that enable its customers to meet compliance targets for toxic emissions, fumes, volatile organic compounds, process and industrial odors. Its Energy segment provides customized solutions for the power and petrochemical industry. Its Fluid Handling and Filtration segment provides the design and manufacture of pump, filtration and fume exhaust solutions.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on Kenneth Fisher has returned 335.35% vs. 214.87% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

