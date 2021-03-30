Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/30/2021

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

ARLO TECHNOLOGIES INC (ARLO) is a small-cap value stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Arlo Technologies, Inc. is engaged in combining the intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with a variety of smart connected devices. Its cloud-based platform creates end-to-end connected lifestyle solutions that provide users visibility, insight to help protect and connect with the people and things that matter to them. It enables users to monitor their environments and engage in real-time with their families and businesses from any location with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection. The Company's products include Arlo Security Camera, Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, Arlo Pro, Arlo Go, Arlo Baby, Arlo Pro 2, and Arlo Security Light. Its Arlo Security Camera is a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera. Its Arlo Go is a long term evolution (LTE)-enabled wire-free camera and provides mobile monitoring supported by various networks in key markets around the world. Arlo Baby features air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and night vision.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

COOTEK (CAYMAN) INC (CTK) is a small-cap value stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 40% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CooTek (Cayman) Inc. is an artificial intelligence (AI) and big data technologies based mobile Internet company. The Company's main product, TouchPal Smart Input, is an intelligent input method for mobile devices, which generates user interaction data.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

