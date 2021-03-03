Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/3/2021

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

HERITAGE-CRYSTAL CLEAN, INC. (HCCI) is a small-cap growth stock in the Waste Management Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 68% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. provides full-service parts cleaning, containerized waste management, used oil collection, vacuum truck services and antifreeze recycling. The Company owns and operates a used oil re-refinery. The Company operates through two segments: Environmental Services and Oil Business. The Company provides hazardous and non-hazardous waste services to small and mid-sized customers in both the manufacturing and vehicle maintenance sectors. The Environmental Services segment consists of the Company's parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, used antifreeze recycling activities and field services. The Oil Business segment consists of used oil collection activities, sale of recycled fuel oil, re-refining activities, and oil filter removal and disposal services. Through its re-refining process, the Company recycles used oil into lubricant base oil and by-products, and it is a supplier to firms that produce and market finished lubricants.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of HERITAGE-CRYSTAL CLEAN, INC.

Full Guru Analysis for HCCI

Full Factor Report for HCCI

MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORP (MX) is a small-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 40% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp is a Luxembourg-based designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It has a segment Standard Products Group. Standard Products Group includes Display Solutions and Power Solutions. Display Solutions products provide panel display solutions to major suppliers of large and small rigid and flexible panel displays, mobile, automotive applications and home appliances. Power Solutions products include discrete and integrated circuit solutions for power management in communications, consumer and industrial applications.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORP

Full Guru Analysis for MX

Full Factor Report for MX

ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO. (ANF) is a small-cap growth stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 60% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Abercrombie & Fitch Co. is a specialty retailer who primarily sells its products through store and direct-to-consumer operations, as well as through various wholesale, franchise and licensing arrangements. The Company operates through two segments: Abercrombie, which includes the Company's Abercrombie & Fitch and abercrombie kids brands, and Hollister, which includes the Company's Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands. The Company offers an array of apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands. The Company has operations in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. As of January 28, 2017, the Company operated 709 stores in the United States and 189 stores outside of the United States.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO.

Full Guru Analysis for ANF

Full Factor Report for ANF

More details on Validea's Kenneth Fisher strategy

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.