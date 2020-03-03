Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/3/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

RPC, INC. (RES) is a small-cap growth stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 40% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: RPC, Inc. (RPC) is a holding company for several oilfield services companies. The Company provides a range of specialized oilfield services and equipment primarily to independent oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties throughout the United States, including the southwest, mid-continent, Gulf of Mexico, Rocky Mountain and Appalachian regions, and in selected international markets. The Company's segments are Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment consists primarily of pressure pumping, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing. Its Support Services include all of the services that provide equipment for customers' use on the well site without RPC personnel and services that are provided in support of customer operations off the well site, such as classroom and computer training, and other consulting services.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

MARINE PRODUCTS CORP. (MPX) is a small-cap growth stock in the Recreational Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 60% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Marine Products Corporation manufactures fiberglass motorized boats distributed and marketed through its independent dealer network. The Company designs, manufactures and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats in the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, jet boat and sport fishing markets. The Company's product offerings include Chaparral sterndrive, outboard and jet pleasure boats, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats. The Company's product line includes Chaparral-Vortex Jet Boat; Chaparral-H2O Sport Series; Chaparral-SunCoast Outboard Deck Boat; Chaparral-SSi Wide Tech; Chaparral-SSX Sport Boat; Chaparral-Sunesta Sport Deck; Chaparral-Signature Cruiser; Robalo-Center Console; Robalo-Cayman Bay Boat, and Robalo-Dual Console Robalo-Walkaround. Its manufacturing facilities are located in Nashville and Valdosta in Georgia. The Chaparral - Vortex Jet Boats are fiberglass sterndrive pleasure boats marketed as jet-powered boats with traditional bowrider styling.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

