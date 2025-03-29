Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/29/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

YETI HOLDINGS INC (YETI) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Recreational Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: YETI Holdings, Inc. is a designer, retailer, and distributor of outdoor products. The Company's product portfolio consists of three categories: Coolers & Equipment; Drinkware, and Other. Its Coolers & Equipment family is comprised of hard coolers, soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. Its hard cooler category includes YETI Tundra, YETI Roadie, YETI V Series hard coolers, YETI TANK ice, and YETI Silo 6G water cooler bucket. Its Hopper soft cooler product line includes Hopper M15 Soft Cooler, Hopper M12 Soft Backpack Cooler, Hopper M30 Soft Cooler, Hopper Flip Soft Cooler, and Daytrip Lunch Bag, among others. Its Drinkware product line consists of Rambler Colsters, Rambler Lowball, Rambler Wine Tumblers, Rambler Stackable Pints, Rambler Mugs, Rambler Tumblers, Rambler Straw Mugs and Cups, Rambler Bottles, Rambler Jugs and Yonder Water Bottles. Its Other category offers an array of apparel and gear, such as hats, shirts, bottle openers and ice substitutes.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

PELOTON INTERACTIVE INC (PTON) is a mid-cap value stock in the Recreational Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 40% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Peloton Interactive, Inc. is a global fitness company. The Company operates an interactive fitness platform throughout the world, with a community of over six million members. It provides connected, technology-enabled fitness and the streaming of instructor-led boutique classes to its members anytime, anywhere. It has two segments: Connected Fitness Products and Subscription. The Connected Fitness Products segment includes the Company's portfolio of Connected Fitness Products and related accessories, as well as Precor branded fitness products, delivery and installation services, rental lease arrangements, extended warranty agreements, branded apparel, and commercial service contracts. Its Connected Fitness Products include Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide and Peloton Row. Its subscriptions provide access to Peloton content and its library of live and on-demand fitness classes. Its subscriptions are offered on a month-to-month or prepaid basis.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

GINKGO BIOWORKS HOLDINGS INC (DNA) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. operates as a horizontal platform for cell programming, providing end-to-end services for organizations across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to pharmaceuticals to industrial and specialty chemicals. Its segments include Cell Engineering and Biosecurity. The Cell Engineering consists of research and development services performed under collaboration and license agreements relating to its cell programming platform. Its cell programming platform includes two core assets: the Foundry, and Codebase. The Biosecurity segment consists of biomonitoring and bioinformatics support services, offered to both government and non-government customers through its two core offerings: Canopy and Horizon. The Company provides comprehensive research and development services spanning the genetic medicine modalities: gene therapy, cell therapy and gene editing, and RNA therapeutics.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

GUARDIAN PHARMACY SERVICES INC (GRDN) is a small-cap growth stock in the Retail (Drugs) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 60% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. is a pharmacy services company. The Company provides a suite of technology-enabled services designed to help residents of long-term health care facilities (LTCFs) adhere to their appropriate drug regimen, which in turn helps reduce the cost of care and improve clinical outcomes. Through its locally based pharmacies, the Company utilizes a complex, technology-enabled platform to manage the dispensing and administration of prescriptions to residents of LTCFs over the full prescription lifecycle in order to manage medication risk. Its services include GuardianShield, provider services, and others. Its Guardian Compass platform offers insights to enhance efficiencies for its pharmacies, including proprietary real-time operational dashboards and metrics. Its suite of GuardianShield products offers customer and clinical services that benefit both the residents it serves and their caregivers. It serves assisted living and memory care, hospice care and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

