Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/28/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

AXT INC (AXTI) is a small-cap value stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 40% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AXT, Inc. is a materials science company that develops and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates, also known as wafers. The Company has two product lines: specialty material substrates and raw materials integral to these substrates. Its compound substrates combine indium with phosphorous (InP) or gallium with arsenic (GaAs). Its single element substrates are made from germanium (Ge). Its InP is a semiconductor wafer substrate used in broadband and fiber optic applications, 5G infrastructure and data center connectivity. Its Semi-conducting GaAs substrates are used to create opto-electronic products, including high brightness light emitting diodes (HBLEDs) that are often used to backlight wireless handsets and liquid crystal display (LCD) televisions and also used for automotive panels, signage, display and lighting applications. Its Ge substrates are used in applications, such as solar cells for space and terrestrial photovoltaic applications.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

KARAT PACKAGING INC (KRT) is a small-cap value stock in the Fabricated Plastic & Rubber industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 90% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Karat Packaging Inc. is a specialty distributor and manufacturer of disposable foodservice products and related items. The Company supplies a range of products for the foodservice industry, including food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves and other products. Its products are available in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms. Its Karat Earth line includes food containers, tableware, cups, lids, utensils and straws. The Company offers customized solutions to its customers, including new product development, design, printing and logistics services. The Company's customers include a variety of national and regional distributors, restaurant chains, retail establishments and online customers. Its customers can order and schedule delivery of products via telephone, facsimile, email or through its online e-commerce platform at www.lollicupstore.com.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

SWEETGREEN INC (SG) is a small-cap value stock in the Restaurants industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sweetgreen, Inc. is a restaurant company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in developing a restaurant and lifestyle brand that serves healthy food at scale. It owns and operates approximately 186 restaurants in 16 states and Washington, D.C. It offers signature salads, warm bowls, and plates that are complemented by a seasonal menu that changes five times per year. In Addition, it offers diversified menu to provide customers with a variety of options, including broths, soups, desserts and beverages. It is also engaged in offering consumer packaged goods, such as dressing, sauces, or packaged produce. Its menu offering includes Core menu and Seasonal menu. The Core menu consists of Harvest Bowl, Kale Caesar, Shroomami, Guacamole Greens, Buffalo Chicken Bowl, Fish Taco, Crisp Rice Bowl, Chicken Pesto Parm, Super Green Goddess, Garden Cobb and Hot Honey Chicken. The Seasonal menu consists of Crispy Chicken, Elote Bowl, and Summer Fruits & Burrata.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

GIGACLOUD TECHNOLOGY INC (GCT) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 90% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: GigaCloud Technology Inc is a holding company mainly engaged in the business to business (B2B) electronic commerce (e-commerce) business for large parcel merchandise. The Company is engaged in the operation of e-commerce platform named GigaCloud Marketplace which integrates product discovery, payments, and logistics tools. The Company' business areas include global furniture markets, home appliances, fitness equipment and others. In addition, the Company is engaged in the operation of warehouses. The Company also sells its products through third-party e-commerce websites.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

