Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/26/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

YUNJI INC (ADR) (YJ) is a small-cap growth stock in the Retail (Catalog & Mail Order) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 50% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Yunji Inc. is a China-based company principally involved in social e-commerce business. The Company conducts its businesses mainly through a membership-based model. The Company offers products across a large variety of categories with the aim of catering to daily needs of their users and their households. The Company distributes its products primarily through Yunji Application (App) and mini programs and HTML-5 webpages available in major social platforms in China, including WeChat, QQ, Weibo.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

ORTHOFIX MEDICAL INC (OFIX) is a small-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 40% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Orthofix Medical Inc., formerly Orthofix International N.V., is a global medical device company. The Company is focused on providing reconstructive and regenerative orthopedic and spine solutions to physicians. The company operates in four segments: BioStim, Biologics, Extremity Fixation and Spine Fixation. Its BioStim solutions products include Cervical-Stim, Spinal-Stim and Physio-Stim. The Biologics products include AlloQuent Structural Allografts, Trinity ELITE, Trinity Evolution and VersaShield. The Extremity Fixation products include Fixator, Eight-Plate Guided Growth System and Contours VPS Volar Plating System III. The Spine Fixation products include Hallmark Anterior Cervical Plate System, Ascent LE Posterior Occipital Cervico-Thoracic (POCT) System, Firebird Deformity Correction System, Phoenix Minimally Invasive Spinal Fixation System, LONESTAR Cervical Stand Alone (CSA), SKYHAWK Lateral Interbody Fusion System & Lateral Plate System and CENTURION POCT System.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on Kenneth Fisher has returned 214.38% vs. 149.03% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

