Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/24/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

CHEWY INC (CHWY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Chewy, Inc. is a pure play e-commerce company geared toward pet products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The Company's brands include A Pet Hub, A&E Cage Company, A Pet's Life, ABO Gear, Bark and Slumber, B&G Martin, C&S, KONG, Nutro, ORIJEN, NexGard, and Frisco. It offers a selection of quality pet food, treats and supplies, and pet healthcare products. The Company's product offerings include Food products such as dry food, wet food, veterinary diets, raw food; Treat products, such as soft and chewy treats, biscuits, cookies and crunchy treats, dental treats, jerky treats, bones, bully sticks and natural chews; Healthcare products such as Dental care, DNA Kits, Heartworm Prevention & Dewormers, Milk Replacers and Eye Care, and Vitamin and supplements, such as Hip & Joint, Digestive Health & Probiotics, Multivitamins, Anxiety & Calming, Heart & Liver. The Company serves its customers through its retail Website, www.chewy.com, and its mobile applications.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

EXPRO GROUP HOLDINGS NV (XPRO) is a small-cap growth stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Expro Group Holdings NV, formerly Frank's International NV is a Netherlands-based company active in the energy sector, and provides energy services in the fields of construction, drilling, well flow management and production, well integrated and provides access to submarine drilling. The company offers products and services related to subsea well access, well intervention and integrity, enhancing production and improve recovery, from exploration through abandonment. Operational segments are aligned with geographical regions : North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, Middle East and North Africa and Asia-Pacific. The Company provides energy services with operations in over 60 countries around the world.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

