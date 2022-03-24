Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/24/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

ONE GROUP HOSPITALITY INC (STKS) is a small-cap value stock in the Restaurants industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 40% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. is a hospitality company. The Company develops, owns and operates, manages and licenses upscale and casual, restaurants and lounges, and provides turn-key food and beverage (F&B) services for hospitality venues. Its segments include STK, Kona Grill and ONE Hospitality. STK is a multi-unit steakhouse concept with locations in major metropolitan cities. Kona Grill is a bar-centric grill concept featuring American favorites, sushi, and specialty cocktails. The ONE Hospitality platform consists of the Company's F&B hospitality management agreements with hotels, casinos and other high-end locations, as well as its other brands and venue concepts, which include ANGEL, Heliot, Hideout, Marconi, and Radio. It owns, operates and manages approximately 57 venues, including 21 STKs and 24 Kona Grills in major metropolitan cities in North America, Europe and the Middle East, and 12 F&B venues in six hotels and casinos in the United States and Europe.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

OLLIE'S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS INC (OLLI) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Retail (Department & Discount) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 68% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. is a retailer of brand name merchandise. The Company principally buys overproduced, overstocked, and closeout merchandise from manufacturers, wholesalers and other retailers. It offers customers a range of brand name products, including housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys and electronics. Its warehouse format stores feature a range of categories including housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys and electronics, as well as other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn and garden products. The Company operates approximately 409 retail locations in 28 states in the United States. Its retail locations are located in Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana and other areas.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

RMR GROUP INC (RMR) is a small-cap value stock in the Real Estate Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The RMR Group Inc. is a holding company. The Company's business is conducted by its majority owned subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC (RMR LLC). RMR LLC manages a diverse portfolio of publicly owned real estate and real estate related businesses. RMR LLC provides management services to four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs): Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC), which owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers; Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT), which owns and leases industrial and logistics properties; Office Properties Income Trust (OPI), which owns office properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with quality credit characteristics, including the government; and Service Properties Trust (SVC), which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties. It also provides management services to real estate operating companies and private capital vehicles.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

