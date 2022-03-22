Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/22/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

RANGER ENERGY SERVICES INC (RNGR) is a small-cap value stock in the Rental & Leasing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 50% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ranger Energy Services, Inc. is a provider of onshore well service rigs, wireline completion services and additional services in the United States. The Company operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. High Specification Rig segment provides well and complementary equipment and services to facilitate operations throughout the lifecycle of a well. Its well service rigs are designed to support United States horizontal well demands. Completion and Other Services segment provides wireline completion services to bring a well on production and other ancillary services often utilized in conjunction with its rig services to the production of a well. Processing Solutions segment engages in the rental, installation, commissioning, startup, operation and maintenance of mechanical refrigeration units (MRU), nitrogen gas liquid (NGL) stabilizer units, NGL storage units and related equipment.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

ORTHOFIX MEDICAL INC (OFIX) is a small-cap value stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 50% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Orthofix Medical Inc. is a global medical device company. The Company is focused on providing reconstructive and regenerative orthopedic and spine solutions to physicians. The Company has two reporting segments: Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global spine segment provide three product categories such as Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. Its products also consist of bone growth therapies devices, motion preservation products, spine fixation products, and orthopedics products. The Global Orthopedics offers products and solutions that allow physicians to treat a variety of orthopedic conditions in adults and children unrelated to the spine. It distribute its products globally to hospitals and health providers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

CAPRI HOLDINGS LTD (CPRI) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Apparel/Accessories industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Capri Holdings Limited is a designer, marketer, distributor and retailer of branded women's and men's accessories, footwear and ready-to-wear, as well as wearable technology, watches, jewelry, eyewear and fragrance products. The Company's segments include Versace, Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors. Versace segment is engaged in the sale of Versace products through retail stores (including concessions) and e-commerce sites, through wholesale doors (including multi-brand stores). Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors segments are also engaged in the sale of products through retail stores (including concessions) and e-commerce sites, through wholesale doors (including multi-brand stores). The Company's products are sold through the Retail segment include women's apparel, accessories (which include handbags and small leather goods such as wallets), men's apparel, footwear, and licensed products, such as watches, jewelry, fragrances and beauty, and eyewear. It also offers products through wholesale.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

SHOE CARNIVAL, INC. (SCVL) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 80% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Shoe Carnival, Inc. is a family footwear retailer. The Company offer customers a broad assortment of dress, casual and athletic footwear and accessories for men, women and children. The Company provides customers to shop at any of its physical stores or shopping online through its e-commerce platform. The Company offers buy online, pick up in store services for its customers. Its store carries shoes in four categories women's, men's, children's and athletics, as well as a range of accessories such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, hats, sport bags, backpacks and wallets. The Company operates approximately 377 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico and offers online shopping at www.shoecarnival.com. Its subsidiaries include SCHC, Inc., SCLC, Inc., and Shoe Carnival Ventures, LLC.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

NORTHWEST PIPE COMPANY (NWPX) is a small-cap growth stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 40% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Northwest Pipe Company is a manufacturer of engineered steel water pipeline systems and water related infrastructure products. It manufactures Permalok steel casing pipe, which is a pipe joining system that has a press-fit interlocking connection system and installed in trenchless construction projects. It also manufactures reinforced concrete products, which includes steel casing pipe, bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipe, as well as linings, coatings, joints, fittings, and specialized components. It also provides solution-based products for a range of markets including water transmission and infrastructure, water and wastewater plant piping, structural stormwater and sewer systems, trenchless technology, and pipeline rehabilitation. Its manufacturing facilities located in Portland, Oregon; Adelanto, California; Saginaw, Texas; Tracy, California; Parkersburg, West Virginia; Salt Lake City, Utah; Orem, Utah; St. George, Utah; St. Louis, Missouri; and San Luis Rio Colorado, Mexico.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

DESTINATION XL GROUP INC (DXLG) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 50% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Destination XL Group, Inc. is a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing with retail, wholesale and direct operations in the United States and Toronto, Canada. The Company operates under the trade names of Destination XL, DXL, DXL outlets, Casual Male XL and Casual Male XL outlets. It operates approximately 220 Destination XL stores, 16 DXL outlet stores, 38 Casual Male XL retail stores, 20 Casual Male XL outlet stores and a digital business, including an e-commerce site at dxl.com, a mobile site m.destinationXL.com and mobile application. The Company's segments include retail segment and wholesale business segment. Its retail segment operates store segment, which includes DXL Men's Apparel stores, Casual Male XL retail stores, DXL outlet, and Casual Male XL outlet stores; and direct business segment, which includes online business, through its Website, application and third-party marketplace.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

