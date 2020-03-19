Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/19/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

ATN INTERNATIONAL INC (ATNI) is a small-cap value stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ATN International, Inc. (ATN), formerly Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc., is a holding company. The Company's segments include U.S. Telecom, International Telecom and Renewable Energy. In the United States, it provides wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services in rural markets to national, regional, local and selected international wireless carriers. Its wholesale networks are located principally in the western United States. It provides wireless voice and data service to retail and business customers in Bermuda under the One name, in Guyana under the GTT name and in the United States Virgin Islands under the Innovative and Choice brand names. The Company offers voice services that include local exchange, regional and long distance calling and voice messaging services in Bermuda, Guyana, the United States Virgin Islands, and in other smaller markets in the Caribbean and the United States. It offers services, which include Wireless, Wireline and Renewable Energy.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

AXCELIS TECHNOLOGIES INC (ACLS) is a small-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Axcelis Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips. The Company also provides aftermarket lifecycle products and services, including used tools, spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services and customer training. The Company offers a complete line of high energy, high current and medium current implanters for all application requirements. The Company's Purion XE high energy system combines its radio frequency (RF) Linac high energy, spot beam technology with the Purion platform. The Company also offers the Purion M medium current system. The Company's Purion M systems also offer differentiation for specialty applications, such as hot silicon carbide. The Company's Purion H high current system is extendable into ultra-low energy applications to satisfy future process requirements, including leakage current performance.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

LYFT INC (LYFT) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: LYFT Inc. is an on-demand transportation-as-a-service (TaaS) provider. The Company provides peer-to-peer transportation and on-demand ridesharing platform, which offers ride-hailing services. Lyft matches drivers with passengers who request rides through its smartphone application, and passengers pay automatically through the application. The Company offers ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders to provide car sharing and transportation services. The Company also has a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders who are looking for short trips. Its nearby transit offering integrates third-party public transit data into the Lyft app to offer riders a robust view of transportation options. It offers various enterprise programs, including monthly ride credits for daily commutes, supplementing public transit by providing rides for the first and last leg of commute trips, late-night rides home and shuttle replacement rides.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

ENVISTA HOLDINGS CORP (NVST) is a small-cap value stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 40% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Envista Holdings Corporation is a dental products company. The Company provides products that are used to diagnose, treat and prevent disease and ailments of the teeth, gums and supporting bone. The Company operates through two segments: Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. Its Specialty Products & Technologies segment develops, manufactures and markets dental implant systems, dental prosthetics and associated treatment software and technologies, as well as orthodontic bracket systems, aligners and lab products. Its Equipment & Consumables segment develops, manufactures and markets dental equipment and supplies used in dental offices, including digital imaging systems, software and other visualization/magnification systems; treatment units and other dental practice equipment; endodontic systems and related consumables; restorative materials and instruments, rotary burs, impression materials, bonding agents and cements and infection prevention products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

MAJESCO (MJCO) is a small-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Majesco is a provider of insurance software, consulting and services for insurance industry. The Company operates through the software solutions provider for the insurance industry segment. The Company offers insurance software solutions for Property and Casualty or General Insurance (P&C), Life, Annuities (L&A), and Pensions and Group or Employee Benefits providers, allowing them to manage policy management, claims management and billing functions. In addition, the Company offers a range of other technology-based solutions for distribution management, digital, data and cloud that enable organizations to automate business processes across the end-to-end insurance value chain and comply with policies and regulations across their organizations. The Company's offering consists of software solutions for all lines of business in insurance industry; services, including project delivery and implementation of its solutions, and consulting and services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

GORMAN-RUPP CO (GRC) is a small-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures and sells pumps and pump systems. The Company offers its products for use in dewatering; petroleum original equipment; agriculture; fire protection; heating, ventilating and air conditioning; military, and other liquid-handling applications. The Company operates in the manufacture and international sale of pumps and pump systems segment. The Company produces various types of pumps, which include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows and oscillating. Its larger pumps are sold for use in the construction, industrial, water and wastewater handling fields; for flood control; for improving low residential water pressure, and for pumping refined petroleum products, including the ground refueling of aircraft, and for various agricultural purposes.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

STMICROELECTRONICS NV (ADR) (STM) is a large-cap value stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 68% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: STMicroelectronics N.V. is a Switzerland-based semiconductor company. It designs, develops, manufactures and markets a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, and application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. The Company's segments include Automotive and Discrete Group (ADG), Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group (AMS), and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group (MDG). The ADG segment comprises all dedicated automotive Integrated Circuits (ICs), and discrete and power transistor products. The AMS segment includes low-power analog ICs for all markets, smart power products; Touch Screen Controllers, Low Power Connectivity solutions for Internet of Things (IoT), and power conversion products, among others. The AMS segment comprises general purpose and secure microcontrollers, and Electrically Erasable Programmable Read-Only Memory memories.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS INC (SHO) is a small-cap value stock in the Real Estate Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate primarily urban and resort upper upscale hotels in the United States. The Company operates through hotel ownership segment. The Company owns primarily urban and resort upper upscale hotels in the United States. The Company's hotels are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt. As of January 10, 2018, the Company had interest in 25 hotels, including 12,450 rooms. The Company's hotels are located in gateway markets, such as Boston, New York, Washington, District of Columbia (DC)/Baltimore, Chicago, Orlando, New Orleans, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Orange County and San Diego.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

UNIFIRST CORP (UNF) is a mid-cap value stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: UniFirst Corporation is a provider of workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States. The Company designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, aprons and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments. It operates in six segments: the US Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing (MFG), Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning (Specialty Garments), First Aid and Corporate. The Company also rents and sells industrial wiping products, floor mats, facility service products and other non-garment items, and provides restroom and cleaning supplies and first aid cabinet services, and other safety supplies. It also decontaminates and cleans work clothes, which has been exposed to radioactive materials and service special cleanroom protective wear and facilities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

CHINA DISTANCE EDUCATION HLDGS LTD (ADR) (DL) is a small-cap value stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 50% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: China Distance Education Holdings Limited (CDEL) is a China-based company principally engaged in providing online and offline education services. The Company operates through three segments. The Professional Education Services segment provides online education services and other education related services to its customers. The Business Start-up Training Services segment provides start-up training services to the Group's customers. The Sale of Learning Simulation Software segment provides learning simulation packaged software to its customers. In addition, The Company also provides accounting courses, healthcare courses, engineering and construction courses, legal professional training courses and other courses.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION (LPX) is a small-cap value stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 40% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Louisiana-Pacific Corporation is a manufacturer of building products. The Company's products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structures. The Company operates in four segments, which include North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Siding, Engineered Wood Products (EWP) and South America. The OSB segment manufactures and distributes OSB structural panel products. The Siding segment offers two categories of products, which include SmartSide siding products and related accessories, and CanExel siding and accessories and other related products. The Engineered Wood Products (EWP) segment manufactures and distributes laminated veneer lumber, I-Joists, laminated strand lumber and other related products. The South American segment manufactures and distributes OSB and siding products in South America and certain export markets. Its engineered I-joists are used in residential and commercial flooring, and roofing systems and other structural applications.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

SNAP-ON INCORPORATED (SNA) is a mid-cap value stock in the Appliance & Tool industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Snap-on Incorporated is a manufacturer and marketer of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information and systems solutions. The Company's segments include the Commercial & Industrial Group, the Snap-on Tools Group, the Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services. The Commercial & Industrial Group consists of business operations serving a range of industrial and commercial customers, including customers in the aerospace, natural resources, government, power generation, transportation and technical education markets. The Snap-on Tools Group consists of business operations primarily serving vehicle service and repair technicians. The Repair Systems & Information Group consists of business operations serving other professional vehicle repair customers, primarily owners and managers of independent repair shops and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership service and repair shops. Financial Services consists of the business operations of its finance subsidiaries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

ROSS STORES, INC. (ROST) is a large-cap value stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 68% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ross Stores, Inc. and its subsidiaries operate two brands of off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores-Ross Dress for Less (Ross) and dd's DISCOUNTS. The Company is the off-price apparel and home fashion chain in the United States, with 1,340 locations in 36 states, the District of Columbia and Guam, as of January 28, 2017. The Company offers in-season, name brand and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions for the entire family at savings of 20% to 60% off department and specialty store regular prices every day. The Company also operated 193 dd's DISCOUNTS stores in 15 states as of January 28, 2017. As of January 28, 2017, the Company operated a total of 1,533 stores consisted of 1,340 Ross stores and 193 dd's DISCOUNTS stores. As of January 28, 2017, the Company owned and operated six distribution processing facilities-three in California, one in Pennsylvania, and two in South Carolina.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on Kenneth Fisher has returned 172.78% vs. 141.24% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.