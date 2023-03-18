Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/18/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY INC (SITE) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Crops industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 68% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is a national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The Company's customers are primarily residential and commercial landscape professionals specialized in the design, installation, and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses, and other outdoor spaces. It offers a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units (SKUs), including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, hardscapes (including pavers, natural stone, and blocks), landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The Company's consultative services include assistance with irrigation network design, commercial project planning, generation of sales leads, business operations, and product support services, as well as a series of technical and business management seminars. Its fertilizer and other products include fertilizer, grass seed, and ice-melted products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

SHYFT GROUP INC (SHYF) is a small-cap growth stock in the Auto & Truck Manufacturers industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 40% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Shyft Group, Inc. is engaged in specialty vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial vehicle. The Company provides last-mile delivery, specialty service and vocation-specific upfit segments, as well as it serves recreational vehicle industries. The Company's reportable segments include Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS) and Specialty Vehicles (SV). The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trade and construction industries. The Company offers products that include walk-in vans and truck bodies used in e-commerce/parcel delivery, upfit equipment used in the mobile retail and utility trades, luxury Class A diesel motor home chassis and contract manufacturing and assembly services. Its SV segment includes its Spartan RV Chassis and Builtmore Contract Manufacturing brands, service bodies, and vocation specific upfit.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

G-III APPAREL GROUP, LTD. (GIII) is a small-cap growth stock in the Apparel/Accessories industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 60% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets a range of apparel, including outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear, as well as women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories and luggage. The Company's segments include wholesale operations and retail operations. The wholesale operations segment includes sales of products to retailers under-owned, licensed, and private label brands, as well as sales related to the Vilebrequin business. The retail operations segment consists of direct sales to consumers through its Company-operated stores and through digital channels. It consists of its DKNY and Karl Lagerfeld Paris stores, as well as the digital channels for DKNY, Donna Karan, Karl Lagerfeld Paris, G.H. Bass, Andrew Marc and Wilsons Leather. Its digital business consists of its own Web platforms at www.dkny.com, www.donnakaran.com, www.ghbass.com, www.vilebrequin.com, and www.andrewmarc.com.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

LIMONEIRA CO (LMNR) is a small-cap value stock in the Crops industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Limoneira Company is primarily an agribusiness company. The Company is engaged primarily in growing citrus and avocados, picking, and hauling citrus, and packing, marketing, and selling citrus. The Company has three business divisions, such as agribusiness, rental operations, and real estate development. The agribusiness division is comprised of four segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing, avocados, and other agribusiness, which includes oranges, specialty citrus and other crops. The agribusiness division includes its core operations of farming, harvesting, lemon packing and lemon sales operations. The rental operations division includes its residential and commercial rentals, leased land operations and organic recycling. The real estate development division includes its investments in real estate development projects. It markets and sells citrus directly to food service, wholesale, and retail customers throughout the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and other international markets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

