Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/15/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

SIERRA WIRELESS, INC. (USA) (SWIR) is a small-cap value stock in the Communications Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sierra Wireless, Inc. provides solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) comprised of its recurring connectivity services, cloud platform, gateways and embedded cellular modules. The Company operates through two segments: IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment includes its cellular wireless IoT module solutions, IoT connectivity services, embedded broadband solutions, and Octave edge-to-cloud solution. The Enterprise Solutions segment includes its range of Sierra Wireless AirLink routers, IoT gateways, IoT applications and advanced network management, managed connectivity services, and mobility applications. The Enterprises, industrial companies, public safety agencies and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) around the world use its services to digitize their assets by connecting their equipment and products from the edge of the cellular network to the cloud. The Company sells its certain products through resellers, OEMs and wireless service providers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of SIERRA WIRELESS, INC. (USA)

Full Guru Analysis for SWIR

Full Factor Report for SWIR

BIG 5 SPORTING GOODS CORPORATION (BGFV) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 90% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation is a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The Company is operating approximately 430 stores and an e-commerce platform. It provides a full-line product offering in a traditional sporting goods store format that averages approximately 11,000 square feet. Its product mix includes athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, home recreation, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation. It offers various brands, such as adidas, Coleman, Footjoy, JanSport, Rawlings, Spalding, Asics, Columbia, Franklin, Lifetime, Razor, Speedo, Bearpaw, Gildan, Mizuno, Rollerblade, Under Armour, Casio, Fila and Timex. The Company conducts its business through its subsidiary, Big 5 Corp. It conducts its gift card operations through Big 5 Services Corp., a subsidiary of Big 5 Corp.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of BIG 5 SPORTING GOODS CORPORATION

Full Guru Analysis for BGFV

Full Factor Report for BGFV

REX AMERICAN RESOURCES CORP (REX) is a small-cap growth stock in the Chemical Manufacturing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 40% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Rex American Resources Corporation is a holding company. The Company operates through two segments: ethanol and by-products, and refined coal. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, including One Earth Energy, LLC (One Earth), NuGen Energy, LLC (NuGen), and Big River Resources, LLC (Big River). The ethanol and by-products segment is engaged in selling of ethanol, distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil. The Company operates this segment through three companies. Refined coal segment is engaged in refined coal. The Company operates this segment through one refined coal limited liability company.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of REX AMERICAN RESOURCES CORP

Full Guru Analysis for REX

Full Factor Report for REX

MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORP (MX) is a small-cap value stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp is a Luxembourg-based designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It has a segment Standard Products Group. Standard Products Group includes Display Solutions and Power Solutions. Display Solutions products provide panel display solutions to major suppliers of large and small rigid and flexible panel displays, mobile, automotive applications and home appliances. Power Solutions products include discrete and integrated circuit solutions for power management in communications, consumer and industrial applications.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORP

Full Guru Analysis for MX

Full Factor Report for MX

AERSALE CORP (ASLE) is a small-cap value stock in the Aerospace & Defense industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AerSale Corporation provides full-service support to owners and operators of used commercial aircraft who lack the infrastructure. It operates through two segments. Asset Management Solutions segment acquires mid-life commercial aircraft and engines from airlines and leasing companies as feedstock to support its business activities. Asset Management Solutions activities include the sale and lease of aircraft and engines, as well as the disassembly of these assets for component parts, such as used serviceable material (USM), which utilizes to support third-party sales and lower the cost to maintain its portfolio of leased assets. TechOps segment provides nose-to-tail maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services on the commercial aircraft, engines and components, which serves the passenger, cargo and government sectors. Through its collective United States-based MRO facilities, the Company provides maintenance and modification services for aircraft and their individual components.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of AERSALE CORP

Full Guru Analysis for ASLE

Full Factor Report for ASLE

More details on Validea's Kenneth Fisher strategy

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.