Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/14/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

AXT INC (AXTI) is a small-cap value stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 40% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AXT, Inc. is a materials science company that develops and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates, also known as wafers. It has two product lines: specialty material substrates and raw materials integral to these substrates. Its compound substrates combine indium with phosphorous (InP) or gallium with arsenic (GaAs). Its single element substrates are made from germanium (Ge). Its InP substrates are used in broadband and fiber optic applications, 5G infrastructure and data center connectivity. Its semi-conducting GaAs substrates are used to create opto-electronic products, including high brightness light emitting diodes (HBLEDs), liquid crystal display (LCD) televisions, and are also used for automotive panels, display and lighting applications. Its Ge substrates are used in applications, such as solar cells for space and terrestrial photovoltaic applications. Its two raw material companies sell purified gallium and pyrolytic boron nitride (pBN) crucibles.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

TECK RESOURCES LTD (USA) (TECK) is a large-cap value stock in the Coal industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Teck Resources Limited is a Canada-based mining company that operates in copper, zinc, steelmaking coal and energy segment. The Company's operations and projects include Antamina, Cardinal River, Carmen de Andacollo, Elkview, Fording River, Fording River Extension, Fort Hills, Galore Creek Project, Greenhills, Highland Valley Copper, HVC 2040, Line Creek, NewRange Copper Nickel, NuevaUnion, Quebrada Blanca, Quebrada Blanca Phase II, Quintette Project, Red Dog, Sullivan Mine and Trail Operations. The Antamina mine is a large copper and zinc mine, located in the Andes Mountain range of Peru. Its Carmen de Andacollo is located in the Coquimbo Region of central Chile. The Fording River Extension Project is located adjacent and to the south of Teck's existing Fording River Operations. Its Galore Creek is located within the territory of the Tahltan in northwestern British Columbia, approximately 150 kilometers northwest of Stewart.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

ZYMEWORKS INC (ZYME) is a small-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 50% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Zymeworks Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is zanidatamab, a bispecific antibody that targets two distinct domains of the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2). Its product candidate ZW49, combines the design of zanidatamab with its ZymeLink ADC platform, comprised of its cytotoxin and cleavable linker. The Company operates through a number of platforms, including Azymetric, ZymeLink, EFECT and ProTECT. Its Azymetric is a bispecific platform that enables therapeutic antibodies to simultaneously bind multiple distinct locations on a target or to multiple targets. The Company's ZymeLink is an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) platform comprised of cytotoxins and the linker technology used to couple these cytotoxins to tumor-targeting antibodies or proteins.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

