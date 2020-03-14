Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/14/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP. (ADR) (FUJIY) is a large-cap value stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 50% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation is a Japan-based holding company engaged in the business related to photography, medical care & printing & liquid crystal display materials and copying machines. The Company operates in three business segments. Imaging Solutions segment develops, manufactures and sells color films, digital cameras, color paper services for photographic prints, instant printing equipment and optical devices mainly for general consumers. Healthcare & Materials Solutions segment provides medical system equipment, cosmetics and supplements, pharmaceutical products, biopharmaceutical manufacturing development contract, regenerative medicine products, chemical products, graphic system equipment, inkjet equipment, display materials, recording media and electronic materials for commercial use. Document Solutions segment provides digital multi-functional peripherals, publishing systems, document management software and related solution services mainly for commercial use.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

UFP TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (UFPT) is a small-cap growth stock in the Containers & Packaging industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: UFP Technologies, Inc. is a designer and custom converter of foams, plastics, composites and natural fiber materials. The Company is engaged in providing solutions to customers primarily within the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets. It converts these materials using laminating, molding, and fabricating manufacturing technologies. The Company's raw materials consist of polyethylene and polyurethane foams, sheet plastics, pulp fiber, cross-linked polyethylene and reticulated polyurethane foams, fabric and foam laminates, and natural fiber materials. The Company converts these materials to provide customers various solutions, including automotive interior trim, medical device components, disposable wound care components, military uniform and gear components, athletic padding, air filtration, high-temperature insulation, abrasive nail files and other beauty aids, and cushion packaging for their products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

