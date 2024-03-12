Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/12/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

ADTHEORENT HOLDING COMPANY INC (ADTH) is a small-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 38% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. is a programmatic digital advertising company. It operates a digital media platform that focuses on performance-first, privacy-forward methods to execute programmatic digital advertising campaigns, serving both advertising agency and brand customers. It uses machine learning and advanced data science to organize, analyze, and operationalize non-sensitive data to deliver real-world value for customers. It builds custom machine-learning models for each campaign using historic and real-time data to predict future consumer conversion actions for every digital ad impression. The Company's non-individualized attributes include publisher, content and uniform resource locator (URL), keywords, device make, device operating system and other device attributes, ad position, geographic data, weather, demographic signals, creative type, and size. The Company also offers customized vertical solutions to address the needs of advertisers in specialized industries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ADTHEORENT HOLDING COMPANY INC

ADTH Guru Analysis

ADTH Fundamental Analysis

STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS LP (SPLP) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Fabricated Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 40% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Steel Partners Holdings L.P. is a diversified global holding company. It owns and operates businesses and has interests in various companies, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking and youth sports. Its segment includes Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services and Supply Chain. The Diversified Industrial segment manufactures engineered niche industrial products, including joining materials, tubing, building materials, performance materials, electrical products, cutting replacement products and services, and the packaging business. The Energy segment provides drilling and production services to the oil and gas industry and owns a youth sports business. The Supply Chain segment provides supply chain management and logistics services. The Financial Services segment consists primarily of the operations of WebBank, a Utah chartered industrial bank, which engages in a full range of banking activities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS LP

SPLP Guru Analysis

SPLP Fundamental Analysis

Kenneth Fisher Portfolio

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.