Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/11/2021

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

ALTO INGREDIENTS INC (ALTO) is a small-cap growth stock in the Chemical Manufacturing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 40% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Alto Ingredients, Inc., formerly Pacific Ethanol, Inc., is a producer of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. The Company is focused on products for four markets: Health, Home & Beauty, Food & Beverage, Essential Ingredients and Renewable Fuels. Its subsidiary, Kinergy Marketing LLC, markets all specialty alcohol products for the Company's distilleries as well as fuel grade ethanol for third parties. The Company's subsidiary, Pacific Ag. Products LLC, markets wet and dry distillers' grains. It operates in seven production distilleries. Three of its distilleries are located in the Midwestern state of Illinois and four of its distilleries are located in the Western states of California and Oregon. The Company offers all the ethanol and co-products produced at its plants as well as ethanol produced by third parties. Its customers include food and beverage companies and consumer products companies.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ALTO INGREDIENTS INC

Full Guru Analysis for ALTO

Full Factor Report for ALTO

PARTS ID INC (ID) is a small-cap growth stock in the Retail (Catalog & Mail Order) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 50% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: PARTS iD, Inc., formerly Legacy Acquisition Corp, is a technology-driven, digital commerce company. The Company focuses on developing custom infrastructure. The Company is engaged an eCommerce platform for the automotive parts and accessories retail market. The Company offers Interior, Exterior, Performance, Lighting, Wheels & Tires, Repair Parts, Body Parts, Audio, and Automotive Tools. Its products include wheels, headlights, tires, exhaust system, running boards, suspension system, floor mats, brakes and rotors, seat coves, bed accessories, car covers, towing and hitches. The Company's website is CARiD.com.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of PARTS ID INC

Full Guru Analysis for ID

Full Factor Report for ID

More details on Validea's Kenneth Fisher strategy

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.