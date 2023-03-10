Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/10/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

HARMONY GOLD MINING CO. (ADR) (HMY) is a small-cap value stock in the Gold & Silver industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 50% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited is a South Africa-based gold mining and exploration company. The Company is engaged in gold mining and related activities, including exploration, extraction, and processing. The Company's segments include South Africa Underground, Surface, and International. Gold bullion, its principal product, is produced at its operations in South Africa and Papua New Guinea (PNG). Uranium and silver are produced as byproducts. In South Africa, its nine underground operations are located within the Witwatersrand Basin; one in the Klerksdorp goldfield; three in the West Rand; and five in the Free State, in the southern portion of the Witwatersrand Basin. In addition, it has an open pit mine, Kalgold, on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt as well as several surface treatment operations. In Papua New Guinea, Hidden Valley is an open pit gold and silver mine. It also owns Tier 1 Wafi-Golpu copper-gold project and the Eva Copper project.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of HARMONY GOLD MINING CO. (ADR)

QUINSTREET INC (QNST) is a small-cap value stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: QuinStreet, Inc. is a digital performance marketing product and media company. The Company's approach to performance marketing technologies allows clients to engage intent digital media or traffic from a range of device types (mobile, desktop and tablet), in multiple formats or types of media (search engines, large and small media properties or Websites, e-mail), and in a range of cost-per-action (CPA) forms. These forms of contact are the primary products, which the Company sells to its clients, and include qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications and customers. The Company focuses on customer acquisition for clients in markets or verticals, including financial services, education, business-to-business technology and home services. The Company, to deliver leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications and customers to its clients, owns or accesses targeted media through business arrangements. The Company has operations in North America, Brazil and India.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of QUINSTREET INC

CHUY'S HOLDINGS INC (CHUY) is a small-cap growth stock in the Restaurants industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 68% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Chuy's Holdings, Inc. develops and operates Chuy's restaurants, which is a full-service restaurant concept, offering a menu of Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. The Company operates approximately 96 restaurants across 17 states. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, tacos, burritos, combination platters, soups and salads complemented by a variety of appetizers and desserts. Its restaurants also offer a variety of homemade sauces, including its Hatch Green Chile, Boom-Boom and Creamy Jalapeno sauces. Its menu includes Baja Shrimp Tacos, Tex-Mex Enchilada, the Elvis Presley Memorial Combo and the Comida Deluxe combination platter. It also enables its customers to customize their orders. It also offers a full-service bar in all its restaurants providing its customers a variety of beverage offerings, including its signature on-the-rocks margaritas made with hand-squeezed lime juice and the King's Punch, a made-to-order, hand-shaken rum cocktail served in its shaker.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of CHUY'S HOLDINGS INC

PROPETRO HOLDING CORP (PUMP) is a small-cap growth stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 40% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company. The Company provides hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. The Company's operations are primarily focused on the Permian Basin. The Company operates through its pressure pumping and all other segments. The Company owns and operates a fleet of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary equipment to perform fracturing services. It also provides personnel and services that are tailored to meet each of its customer's needs. The Company is also focused on complementary services that provide its customers' services, including cementing and other related services. Its complementary services are provided through various contractual arrangements, including on a turnkey contract basis. It is also a provider of wireline perforating and pump-down services in the Permian Basin.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of PROPETRO HOLDING CORP

GENEDX HOLDINGS CORP (WGS) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: GeneDx Holdings Corp., formerly Sema4 Holdings Corp., is engaged in delivering personalized and actionable health insights to inform diagnosis, direct treatment and improve drug discovery. The Company is engaged in accelerating the use of genomic and clinical information to enable precision medicine as the standard of care. The Company is also engaged in transforming healthcare through its exome and genome testing and interpretation, fueled by rare disease data sets. Its health information platform, Centrellis, which integrates digital tools with artificial intelligence to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data. Its products and services include Exome & genome testing, Test catalog and Genetic counseling. It offers two types of tests that examine a patient's deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA), which include genome sequencing (GS/WGS) and exome sequencing (ES/WES). It offers tests for neurodevelopmental disorders, cardiology, oncology and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of GENEDX HOLDINGS CORP

ARHAUS INC (ARHS) is a small-cap growth stock in the Furniture & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Arhaus, Inc. is a lifestyle brand and omnichannel retailer of premium home furnishings. The Company through its proprietary model designs and sources products from manufacturers and artisans. It has approximately 75 showroom and design centers locations across the United States. The Company's in-home designers, who work with clients in the showroom and travel to its clients' residences and offer personalized solutions. The Company's online capabilities provide research and discovery and allow clients to begin or complete transactions online. Its online design services professionals and virtual tools complement its e-commerce platform by engaging clients and providing them with expert design advice and capabilities. The Company distributes two large catalogs each year, a January and a September edition, in both an online and physical format. It also distributes catalogs for specific categories, such as outdoor furnishings, special collections, and certain holidays.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ARHAUS INC

Kenneth Fisher Portfolio

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

