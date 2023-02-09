Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/9/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

LIQUIDITY SERVICES INC (LQDT) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Liquidity Services, Inc. is a global commerce company. The Company operates a business to business (B2B) e-commerce marketplace platform. It operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG) and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-directed service solutions that enable local and state government entities. The RSCG segment consists of marketplaces that enable corporations located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods. RSCG segment also offers a suite of services that includes returns management, asset recovery, and e-commerce services. The CAG segment provides managed and self-directed service solutions to sellers and consists of marketplaces that enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and idle assets. The Machinio segment operates a global search engine platform for listing used equipment for sale in the construction, machine tool, transportation, printing and agriculture sectors.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

DHI GROUP INC (DHX) is a small-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: DHI Group, Inc. is a provider of software products, online tools and services that deliver career marketplaces to candidates and employers in the United States. The Company's brands include Dice and ClearanceJobs, which enable recruiters and hiring managers to search, match and connect with skilled technologists in specialized fields, particularly technology and active government security clearance. The Company's Websites serve as online marketplaces where employers and recruiters source and connect with prospective employees, and where technologists find relevant job opportunities, data and information to further their careers. The Company's Websites offer job postings, news and content, career development and recruiting services tailored to the specific needs of the professional community that each Website serves. It also provides career websites to the financial services industry and has operations in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, the Middle East and North America.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

LSI INDUSTRIES INC (LYTS) is a small-cap growth stock in the Furniture & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 40% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: LSI Industries Inc. (LSI) is a producer of non-residential lighting and retail display solutions. The Company operates through two segments: Lighting and Display Solutions. Its Lighting Segment manufactures, markets, and sells outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and controls solutions in the commercial and industrial markets, including refueling and convenience store, parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, retail, grocery and pharmacy, automotive dealership, sports court and field, and warehouse. Its Display Solutions Segment manufactures, sells and installs exterior and interior visual image and display elements, including printed graphics, structural graphics, digital signage, menu board systems, store display fixtures, refrigerated displays, and custom display elements.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

