Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/8/2020

FARMER BROS CO (FARM) is a small-cap value stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 40% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Farmer Bros. Co. is a national coffee roaster, wholesaler and distributor of coffee, tea and culinary products. The Company offers private brand and consumer-branded coffee products to small independent restaurants and foodservice operators, and institutional buyers. Its product line includes organic, Direct Trade, Direct Trade Verified Sustainable (DTVS) coffees and other coffees, iced and hot teas, cappuccino, spices, and baking/biscuit mixes. Its primary brands include Farmer Brothers, Artisan Collection by Farmer Brothers, Superior and Metropolitan. Its Artisan coffee products include Direct Trade, Fair Trade Certified, Rainforest Alliance Certified organic blends. It sells whole bean and roast and ground flavored and unflavored coffee products under the Un Momento, Collaborative Coffee, Cain's and McGarvey brands at retail. Its roast and ground coffee products are sold in traditional packaging, including bags and fractional packages, as well as single-serve packaging.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

