Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/5/2022

GOPRO INC (GPRO) is a small-cap value stock in the Photography industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 50% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: GoPro, Inc. (GoPro) produces cameras and mountable and wearable accessories. The Company's product offerings include HERO9 Black, which is the Company's flagship waterproof camera featuring a 23.6-megapixel (MP) sensor that provides 5,000 pixels (5K) video, 20MP photos and HyperSmooth 3.0 video stabilization; MAX, which is a 360-degree waterproof camera featuring MAX HyperSmooth image stabilization, 360-degree MAX TimeWarp Video, MAX SuperView, PowerPano, built-in mounting, high-quality audio, live streaming, voice control and a front facing touch display. Its GoPro subscription service provides a camera protection plan and enables subscribers to access, edit and share content. Its GoPro app is a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos. It offers a range of cameras, which includes HERO5 Black, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, HERO9 Black camera and HERO7 Silver cameras. The Company also offers a full ecosystem of mountable and wearable accessories.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

