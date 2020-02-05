Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/5/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

CAESARSTONE LTD (CSTE) is a small-cap growth stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 40% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Caesarstone Ltd., formerly Caesarstone Sdot-Yam Ltd., is a manufacturer of engineered quartz surfaces. The Company's products consist of engineered quartz, which are installed as countertops in residential kitchens. Its products are primarily used as kitchen countertops in the renovation, remodeling and residential construction end markets. The other applications of its products include vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, and other interior surfaces that are used in a range of residential and non-residential applications. Its product offerings include over four collections, such as Classico, Concetto, Motivo and Supernatural, which are marketed as specialty product collections. It sells its products under the Caesarstone brand. Its designs range from fine-grained patterns to coarse-grained color blends with a variegated visual texture. It offers over 70 different colors, with four textures and three thicknesses available for each of the collection's colors.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

UNIVERSAL CORP (UVV) is a small-cap growth stock in the Tobacco industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 50% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Universal Corporation is a leaf tobacco supplier. The Company is engaged in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products. The Company's segments include North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental and Special Services. North America, South America, Africa, Europe and Asia are involved in flue-cured and/or burley leaf tobacco operations for supply to cigarette manufacturers. The Dark Air-Cured group supplies dark air-cured tobacco to manufacturers of cigars, pipe tobacco and smokeless tobacco products. The Oriental business supplies oriental tobacco to cigarette manufacturers. Special Services segment includes the Company's laboratory services business, which provides physical and chemical product testing and smoke testing for customers, as well as its liquid nicotine joint venture and its food and vegetable ingredients business.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on Kenneth Fisher has returned 396.59% vs. 231.72% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.