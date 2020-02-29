Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/29/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

EARTHSTONE ENERGY INC (ESTE) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Earthstone Energy, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas development and production company. The Company is also engaged in corporate mergers and the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties that have production and future development opportunities. Its operations are all in the upstream segment of the oil and natural gas industry and all its properties are onshore in the United States. The Company's reserve portfolio primarily consists of assets in the Midland Basin of west Texas, the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas and in the Williston Basin of North Dakota. As of December 31, 2016, the Company held approximately 5,900 net leasehold acres in the Midland Basin, located in Howard, Glasscock, Martin and Midland Counties. As of December 31, 2016, it also has approximately 21,000 net leasehold acres in the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. In the Williston Basin of North Dakota, it had approximately 5,900 net leasehold acres, as of December 31, 2016.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

DIGI INTERNATIONAL INC. (DGII) is a small-cap growth stock in the Computer Hardware industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Digi International Inc. is a provider of Internet-of-Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. The Company offers embedded modules and off-the-shelf router, gateways and network products. The Company operates through two segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The Company's IoT Products & Services segment consists primarily of communications products and communication product development services. The Company enables users to create connected products and deploy and manage critical communications infrastructures in a range of environments. The IoT Products & Services segment also offers professional services for the design of wireless communications products for customers. It offers managed cloud services that enable customers to capture and manage data from devices they connect to networks. The Company's IoT Solutions segment offers wireless temperature and other condition-based monitoring services, as well as employee task management.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

BIG LOTS, INC. (BIG) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 40% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Big Lots, Inc. is a community retailer operating in the United States. The Company operates approximately 1,419 stores in over 47 states. Its merchandise category includes food, consumables, soft home, hard home, electronics, toys and accessories. Its food category includes beverage and grocery, snacks and specialty foods departments. The consumables category includes its health, beauty and cosmetics, chemical and pet departments. The soft home category includes the home decor, frames, fashion bedding, home organization and area rugs departments. The hard home category includes small appliances, table top, food preparation, greeting cards and home maintenance departments. The furniture category includes upholstery, mattress, ready-to-assemble and case goods departments. The seasonal category includes lawn and garden, summer, Christmas and other holiday departments. The electronics, toys, and accessories category include electronics, jewelry, hosiery and toys departments.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on Kenneth Fisher has returned 327.97% vs. 197.18% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

