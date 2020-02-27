Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/27/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

DILLARD'S, INC. (DDS) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Department & Discount) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 50% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Dillard's, Inc. is a retailer of fashion apparel, cosmetics and home furnishing. As of January 28, 2017, the Company operated 293 Dillard's stores, including 25 clearance centers, and an Internet store offering a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men and children, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings and other consumer goods. The Company's segments include the Retail operations segment and the Construction segment. The Retail operations segment includes the operation of the Company's retail department stores. The Construction segment includes the operations of CDI Contractors, LLC (CDI), a general contracting construction company. CDI's business includes constructing and remodeling stores for the Company. As of January 28, 2017, the Company operated retail department stores in 29 states, primarily in the southwest, southeast and midwest regions of the United States.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

ALASKA AIR GROUP, INC. (ALK) is a mid-cap value stock in the Airline industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 50% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Alaska Air Group, Inc. is the holding company of Alaska Airlines (Alaska), Virgin America Inc., Horizon Air (Horizon) and other business units. The Company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. Its Mainline segment includes Alaska's and Virgin America's scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica and Cuba. Its Regional segment includes Horizon's and other third-party carriers' scheduled air transportation for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States under capacity purchased arrangements (CPAs). Its Horizon segment includes the capacity sold to Alaska under CPA. Alaska and Virgin America operate fleets of narrowbody passenger jets. As of December 31, 2016, it maintained two frequent flyer plans: the Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan and the Virgin America Elevate.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

L.B. FOSTER CO (FSTR) is a small-cap value stock in the Railroads industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 40% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: L.B. Foster Company is a manufacturer, fabricator and distributor of products and services for the rail, construction, energy and utility markets. The Company's segments include Rail Products and Services, Construction Products, and Tubular and Energy Services. Its Rail Products segment provides a range of new and used rail, trackwork and accessories to railroads, mines and industry. The Rail segment designs and produces concrete railroad ties, insulated rail joints, power rail, track fasteners, coverboards and special accessories for mass transit and other rail systems. The Construction Products segment sells and rents steel sheet piling, H-bearing pile and other piling products for foundation and earth retention requirements. The Tubular and Energy Services segment supplies pipe coatings for natural gas pipelines and utilities, blending, injection and metering equipment for the oil and gas market, and produces threaded pipe products for industrial water well and irrigation markets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

GENTHERM INC (THRM) is a small-cap growth stock in the Auto & Truck Parts industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Gentherm Incorporated (Gentherm) is a global technology company engaged in the design, development, and manufacturing of thermal management technologies. The Company has two segments: Automotive and Industrial. Its products provide solutions for automotive passenger comfort and convenience, battery thermal management, remote power generation, patient temperature management, environmental product testing and other consumer and industrial temperature control needs. Its automotive products can be found on the vehicles of all major automotive manufacturers operating in North America, Europe and Asia. The Automotive segment comprises the results from its global automotive businesses and individual convenience products. The Industrial segment represents the combined results from its remote power generation systems business, patient temperature management systems business, environmental testing equipment and services business, and advanced research and product development division.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

STRATASYS LTD (SSYS) is a small-cap growth stock in the Computer Peripherals industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Stratasys Ltd. is a provider of three dimensional (3D) printing and additive manufacturing (AM) solutions for the creation of parts used in the processes of designing and manufacturing products and for the direct manufacture of end parts. The Company's solutions include products ranging from entry-level desktop 3D printers to systems for rapid prototyping (RP) and production systems for direct digital manufacturing (DDM). As of December 31, 2016, it offered 3D printing consumable materials, consisting of 15 fused deposition modeling (FDM), cartridge-based materials, 26 PolyJet cartridge-based materials, five smooth curvature printing (SCP) inkjet-based materials, 158 non-color digital materials, and over 1,500 color variations, as well as its four SolidScape non-toxic thermoplastic modeling materials. The Company's products and services are used in various industries, including aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, consumer goods, education, dental, jewelry and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

ASPEN AEROGELS INC (ASPN) is a small-cap growth stock in the Containers & Packaging industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is an energy technology company that designs, develops and manufactures aerogel insulation used primarily in energy infrastructure facilities. The Company also performs contract research services for various federal and non-federal government agencies, including the Department of Defense, the Department of Energy and other institutions. Its product lines include Pyrogel and Cryogel. The Company provides Pyrogel XT/XT-E that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in high temperature operating systems; Pyrogel XTF, which provides protection against fire; Cryogel Z, which is designed for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market, and Spaceloft Subsea, which is used in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production. It also offers Spaceloft for use in building and construction market, and Cryogel X201, which is used in cold system designs consisting of refrigerated appliances, cold storage equipment and aerospace systems.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION INC (ATGE) is a small-cap growth stock in the Schools industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Adtalem Global Education Inc., formerly DeVry Education Group Inc. (DeVry Group) is a global provider of educational services. DeVry Group's focuses on empowering its students to achieve their educational and career goals. DeVry Group's institutions offer a range of programs in healthcare, technology, business, accounting, finance and law. The Company operates in three segments: Medical and Healthcare; International and Professional Education, and Business, Technology and Management. Medical and Healthcare includes DeVry Medical International, Chamberlain College of Nursing (Chamberlain) and Carrington College. International and Professional Education consists of DeVry Brasil and Becker Professional Education. Business, Technology and Management consists of DeVry University. As of June 30, 2016, DMI operated three institutions: American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine (AUC), Ross University School of Medicine (RUSM) and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on Kenneth Fisher has returned 340.68% vs. 213.49% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.