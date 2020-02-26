Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/26/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

BAKER HUGHES CO (BKR) is a large-cap growth stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 50% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Baker Hughes Co, formerly Baker Hughes, a GE Company, is an oilfield services company. The Company provides oilfield products, services and digital solutions. It operates through four business segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). OFS provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production and intervention. OFE provides a broad portfolio of products and services required to facilitate the flow of hydrocarbons from the subsea wellhead to the surface production facilities. TPS provides equipment and related services for mechanical-drive, compression and power-generation applications across the oil and gas industry. DS provides operating technologies for the health, productivity and safety of asset intensive industries and enable the industrial Internet of Things.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

QUINSTREET INC (QNST) is a small-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: QuinStreet, Inc. is an online performance marketing company. The Company provides vertically oriented customer acquisition programs for its clients. The Company operating segments include Direct Marketing Services (DMS) business. Its DMS business derives its net revenue from fees earned through the delivery of qualified leads, clicks, calls or customers, and display advertisements, or impressions. Client verticals within its DMS business are education and financial services. The Company's primary client verticals are the education and financial services industries. It has presence in the business-to-business technology, home services and medical industries. The Company delivers marketing results to its clients in the form of a qualified lead or inquiry, in the form of a qualified click, or call.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

HERITAGE-CRYSTAL CLEAN, INC. (HCCI) is a small-cap growth stock in the Waste Management Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 68% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. provides full-service parts cleaning, containerized waste management, used oil collection, vacuum truck services and antifreeze recycling. The Company owns and operates a used oil re-refinery. The Company operates through two segments: Environmental Services and Oil Business. The Company provides hazardous and non-hazardous waste services to small and mid-sized customers in both the manufacturing and vehicle maintenance sectors. The Environmental Services segment consists of the Company's parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, used antifreeze recycling activities and field services. The Oil Business segment consists of used oil collection activities, sale of recycled fuel oil, re-refining activities, and oil filter removal and disposal services. Through its re-refining process, the Company recycles used oil into lubricant base oil and by-products, and it is a supplier to firms that produce and market finished lubricants.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON (EXPD) is a large-cap growth stock in the Misc. Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. is a logistics company. The Company is a third-party logistics provider, and purchases cargo space from carriers, including airlines and ocean shipping lines on a volume basis and resells that space to its customers. The Company provides a range of customer solutions, such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions. In addition, the Company's Project Cargo unit handles special project shipments that move through a single method or combination of air, ocean, and/or ground transportation. The Company's services include airfreight services, ocean freight and ocean services, and customs brokerage and other services. The Company operates along five geographic areas: the Americas; North Asia; South Asia; Europe, and the Middle East, Africa and India.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on Kenneth Fisher has returned 343.43% vs. 214.68% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

