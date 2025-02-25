Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/25/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

CLEAN ENERGY FUELS CORP (CLNE) is a small-cap growth stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Clean Energy Fuels Corp. is a provider of clean fuel for the transportation market. The Company is a renewable energy company focused on the procurement and distribution of renewable natural gas (RNG) and conventional natural gas, in the form of compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG), for the United States and Canadian transportation markets. It sells RNG and conventional natural gas, in the form of CNG and LNG, as fuel for medium and heavy-duty vehicles. It is focused on developing, owning, and operating dairy and other livestock waste RNG projects and supplying RNG (procured from third party sources and from its anaerobic digester gas (ADG) RNG joint venture project with TotalEnergies S.E. (the DR JV)) to its customers in the heavy and medium-duty commercial transportation sectors. It also designs and builds, as well as operates and maintains (O&M), public and private vehicle fueling stations in the United States and Canada. It serves fleet vehicle operators.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

LAKELAND INDUSTRIES INC (LAKE) is a small-cap growth stock in the Apparel/Accessories industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Lakeland Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells a line of industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Its product categories include firefighter protective apparel and accessories, high-end chemical protective suits, limited use/disposable protective clothing, durable woven garments, high visibility clothing and gloves and sleeves. Its products are sold globally by its in-house sales teams, its customer service group, and authorized independent sales representatives to a network of over 2,000 safety and industrial supply distributors. Its authorized distributors supply end users, such as integrated oil, chemical/petrochemical, automobile, transportation, steel, glass, construction, smelting, cleanroom, janitorial, pharmaceutical and high technology electronics manufacturers and scientific, medical laboratories and the utilities industry. It offers structural firefighting, wildland firefighting and technical rescue helmets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

