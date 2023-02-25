Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/25/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

DMC GLOBAL INC (BOOM) is a small-cap growth stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 40% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: DMC Global Inc. is a diversified holding company. The Company operates a portfolio of differentiated asset-light companies that provide differentiated products and services to segments of the energy, industrial and building products markets. It helps portfolio companies grow their core businesses, launch new initiatives, upgrade technologies and systems to support their long-term growth strategies, and make acquisitions that improve their competitive positions and expand their markets. Its portfolio consists of Arcadi, which is a supplier of architectural building products, which include exterior and interior framing systems, and engineered windows and doors; DynaEnergetics designs, manufactures and distributes products utilized by the global oil and gas industry principally to perforate oil and gas wells and NobelClad, which produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

JUMIA TECHNOLOGIES AG - ADR (JMIA) is a small-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Jumia Technologies AG is a Germany-based e-commerce platform provider. The Company's platform consist of sellers with consumers, its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and its payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on the Company's platform. The Company's marketplace is consists of a range of sellers that offer goods in a wide range of categories, such as fashion and apparel, smartphones, home and living, consumer packaged goods, beauty and perfumes and other electronics. The Company also provide consumers with access to a various services, such as restaurant food delivery, hotel and flight booking, classified advertising and airtime recharge.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC. (SMP) is a small-cap value stock in the Auto & Truck Parts industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 50% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Standard Motor Products, Inc. is a manufacturer and distributor of replacement parts utilized in the maintenance, repair and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry with focus on agriculture, heavy-duty and construction equipment. The Company operates through two segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment manufactures and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems. The Temperature Control segment manufactures and remanufactures air conditioning compressors, air conditioning and heating parts, engine cooling system parts, power window accessories and windshield washer system parts. The Company sells its products primarily to automotive aftermarket retailers, warehouse distributors, original equipment manufacturers and original equipment service part operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, Mexico and other Latin American countries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES INC (TUSK) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 40% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. is an integrated, growth-oriented company serving both the oil and gas and the electric utility industries in North America and United States territories. Its suite of services includes infrastructure services, well completion services, natural sand proppant services and drilling services. Its infrastructure services division provides engineering, design, construction, upgrade, maintenance and repair services to the electrical infrastructure industry. Its well completion services division provides hydraulic fracturing, sand hauling and water transfer services. Its natural sand proppant services division mines, processes and sells natural sand proppant used for hydraulic fracturing. Its drilling services division provides drilling rigs and directional tools for both vertical and horizontal drilling of oil and natural gas wells. The Company also provides other services, including aviation, equipment rentals, remote accommodations and equipment manufacturing.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

OLYMPIC STEEL, INC. (ZEUS) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Fabricated Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 50% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Olympic Steel, Inc. is a metal service center company. The Company operates in Specialty Metals Flat Products, Carbon Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe segments. The Specialty Metals Flat Products segment provides stainless steel and aluminum plate, sheet, angles, rounds, flat bar, tubing and pipe. Specialty Metals Flat Products segments is also focuses on the direct sale and distribution of processed aluminum and stainless flat-rolled sheet and coil products, flat bar products, prime tin mill products and fabricated parts. Carbon Flat Products segments focus is on the direct sale and distribution of large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products and fabricated parts. Tubular And Pipe Products segment distributes metal tubing, pipe, bar, valves and fittings and fabricate parts supplied to various industrial markets. The Company provides metals processing and distribution services for a range of customers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

