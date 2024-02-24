Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/24/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

FOX FACTORY HOLDING CORP (FOXF) is a mid-cap value stock in the Auto & Truck Parts industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 68% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures and markets performance-defining products and systems for customers worldwide. It designs and manufactures performance-defining ride dynamics products primarily for bicycles, on-road and off-road vehicles and trucks, side-by-side vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks. It is a direct supplier to vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Additionally, the Company supplies bicycle to OEMs and their contract manufacturers, and provides aftermarket products to retailers and distributors. It owns and licenses trademarks, such as FOX, FOX RACING SHOX, BLACK WIDOW, and ROCKY RIDGE RACE FACE. Its Live Valve is a semi-active, electronic suspension that processes data from multiple vehicle sensors to adjust the suspension virtually instantaneously to the demands of changing terrain. It also offers Ridetech RidePro E5 Air Suspension Control System.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

CHORD ENERGY CORP (CHRD) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Chord Energy Corporation is an independent exploration and production company with assets in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin. The Company produces and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. It has approximately 963,009 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin, of which approximately 99% is held by production. It focuses on the Middle Bakken and Three Forks formations, which are present across a substantial portion of its acreage. It has approximately 3,583 gross (2,742.8 net) operating producing wells, including 2,558.6 net operated producing wells in the Williston Basin. Its working interest for producing wells averaged 46% in total and 77% in the wells it operates. The Company has an average daily production of 119,785 net barrels of oil equivalent per day (Boepd), including average daily production of 171,880 net Boepd with crude oil production of approximately 95,992 barrels of oil per day (Bopd).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

QUINSTREET INC (QNST) is a small-cap value stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: QuinStreet, Inc. is engaged in providing performance marketplaces and technologies for the financial services and home services industries. The Company allows clients to engage intent digital media or traffic from a range of device types, in multiple formats or types of media, and in a range of cost-per-action (CPA) forms. Its primary products include qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications and customers. The Company specializes in customer acquisition for clients in high value, information-intensive markets, or verticals. Its media sources include owned-and-operated organic or search engine optimization websites, targeted search engine marketing (SEM) or pay-per-click (PPC) campaigns, social media and mobile programs, internal email databases, call center operations, partnerships with large and small online media companies, and more. It owns or accesses targeted media through business arrangements; runs advertisements or other forms of marketing messages and programs, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

