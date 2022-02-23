Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/23/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES, INC. (HVT) is a small-cap value stock in the Furniture & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 90% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (Haverty), is a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. The Company operates 121 showrooms in 16 states in the Southern and Midwestern regions providing its customers with a range of selection of merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Its retail locations are operated using the Havertys name. Its customers are college educated women in middle to upper-middle income households. Its product categories include living rooms, bedrooms, dining rooms, home offices, mattress, decor, rugs and outdoor. Haverty's mattress product line includes Tempur-Pedic, Serta and Sealy in addition to its private label Skye. The Company offers its customers various methods to purchase or finance their sales, including financing by third-party finance companies. Haverty's stores are located in areas, including Florida, Texas, Georgia, North Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee and Maryland.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES, INC.

Full Guru Analysis for HVT

Full Factor Report for HVT

ESCALADE, INC. (ESCA) is a small-cap value stock in the Recreational Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 50% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Escalade, Inc. (Escalade) designs, manufactures, and sells sporting goods, fitness, and indoor/outdoor recreation equipment. The Company manufactures, imports and distributes sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, pickleball, billiards, indoor and outdoor game recreation, water sports and fitness products. Escalade's brands include Bear Archery; STIGA, a table tennis brand; Accudart; RAVE Sports; Victory Tailgate; Onix , a Pickleball brand; Goalrilla; Lifeline fitness products; Woodplay and American Heritage Billiards. The Company's archery brands consists of Trophy Ridge, Cajun Bowfishing, SIK, Bear Traditional and Bear X. Its basketball brands include Goalrilla, Goalsetter, Goaliath, Silverback and Hoopstar. Its outdoor games brands include Victory Tailgate, Triumph Sports, Zume Games and Viva Sol. The Company's darting brands include Unicorn, Winmau, Arachnid, Nodor and Prodigy. Escalade's products are available online and at retailers nationwide.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ESCALADE, INC.

Full Guru Analysis for ESCA

Full Factor Report for ESCA

HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (ADR) (HIMX) is a small-cap value stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 50% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Himax Technologies, Inc. is a fabless semiconductor solution provider. The Company is engaged in display driver integrated circuits (IC) and timing controllers used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation and other consumer electronics devices. The Company operates through two segments: Driver IC and Non-driver products. In addition, the Company designs and provides controllers for touch sensor displays, liquid crystal on silicon micro-displays used in palm-size projectors and head-mounted displays, light-emitting diode driver ICs, power management ICs, scaler products for monitors and projectors, video processing IC solutions and silicon IPs. It also offers digital camera solutions, including complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor image sensors and wafer level optics, which are used in a range of applications, such as mobile phone, tablet, laptop, televisions, personal computer camera, automobile, security and medical devices.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (ADR)

Full Guru Analysis for HIMX

Full Factor Report for HIMX

TAL EDUCATION GROUP (ADR) (TAL) is a small-cap value stock in the Schools industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 50% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: TAL Education Group is a holding company for a group of companies engaged in provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students in the People's Republic of China (the PRC). The Company mainly offer tutoring services to kindergarten through twelfth grade (K-12) students covering core academic subjects, including among others, mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English and Chinese. It also provides consulting services for overseas studies and preparation courses for major standardized tests, as well as operate several online community platforms including www.jzb.com (together with the Jiazhang Bang application (app)) and www.mmbang.com (together with the Mama Bang app). The Company's main brands are Xueersi, Mobby, Firstleap, Izhikang and Shunshun Liuxue. The Company mainly operates its businesses in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of TAL EDUCATION GROUP (ADR)

Full Guru Analysis for TAL

Full Factor Report for TAL

EVERQUOTE INC (EVER) is a small-cap value stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 40% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: EverQuote, Inc. operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping and connecting consumers with insurance providers. The Company's data and technology platform, matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with options from its network of insurance providers. Its technology platform combines internally developed, third-party and open-source software. Its websites, mobile applications and supporting services, as well as its development and test environments, are hosted across various cloud providers. Its internal data and analysis tools are hosted at a third-party data center in Boston, Massachusetts. The Company also sells consumer referrals to insurance provider customers, consisting of carriers and agents and indirect distributors in the United States. Crosspointe Insurance & Financial Services, LLC and EverQuote NI Limited are subsidiaries of the Company.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of EVERQUOTE INC

Full Guru Analysis for EVER

Full Factor Report for EVER

SONY GROUP CORP (ADR) (SONY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Audio & Video Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 68% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sony Corporation is engaged in the development, design, production, manufacture and sale of various electronic equipment, instruments and devices for consumer, professional and industrial markets such as network services, game hardware and software, televisions, audio and video recorders and players, still and video cameras, mobile phones, and semiconductors. The Company engages in the development, production, manufacture, and distribution of recorded music and the management and licensing of the words and music of songs as well as the production and distribution of animation titles, including game applications based on animation titles. It also engages in motion pictures and television programming and television and digital networks business, and various financial services businesses. It includes Mobile Communications, Game & Network Services, Music, Films, Home Entertainment & Sound, Imaging Products & Solutions, Semiconductors, Financial Services and All Other segments.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of SONY GROUP CORP (ADR)

Full Guru Analysis for SONY

Full Factor Report for SONY

More details on Validea's Kenneth Fisher strategy

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.