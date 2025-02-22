Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/22/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

ALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR LTD (AOSL) is a small-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited is a designer, developer and global supplier of a broad portfolio of power semiconductors. Its portfolio of products targets high-volume applications, including personal computers, graphic cards, game consoles, flat panel televisions (TV), home appliances, power tools, smart phones, battery packs, consumer and industrial motor controls and power supplies for TVs, computers, servers and telecommunications equipment. Its product portfolio consists of two categories: power discrete and power ICs that serve the large and diverse analog market for power semiconductors. Its power discrete products consist of low, medium and high voltage power MOSFETs. Its power ICs deliver power and control and regulate the power management variables, such as the flow of current and level of voltage. Its portfolio of power semiconductors includes approximately 2,700 products. It conducts its operations in the United States of America, Hong Kong, China, and South Korea.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR LTD

AOSL Guru Analysis

AOSL Fundamental Analysis

FARO TECHNOLOGIES INC (FARO) is a small-cap value stock in the Scientific & Technical Instr. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: FARO Technologies, Inc. is a global technology company. The Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets and supports software driven, three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization solutions for the manufacturing, architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), operations and maintenance (O&M) and public safety analytics markets. The Company enables its customers to capture, measure, manipulate, interact with and share four-dimensional (4D), 3D and two-dimensional (2D) data from the physical world in a virtual environment and then translate this information back into the physical domain. The Company's FARO suite of 3D products and software solutions are used for inspection of components and assemblies, rapid prototyping, reverse engineering and various others. Its products include FaroArm Portfolio, FARO Laser Tracker, FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio and FARO Mobile Laser Portfolio. Its software includes FARO Sphere XG, CAM2, BuildIT Metrology and BuildIT Projector.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of FARO TECHNOLOGIES INC

FARO Guru Analysis

FARO Fundamental Analysis

Kenneth Fisher Portfolio

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.