Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/22/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

TELOS CORP (TLS) is a small-cap value stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 40% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Telos Corporation is a provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions. The Company operates through two segments: Security Solutions and Secure Networks. The Security Solutions segment focuses on cybersecurity, cloud and identity solutions through Xacta, Telos Ghost, Automated Message Handling System (AMHS) and Telos ID offerings. The Secure Networks segment provides secure networking architectures and solutions to its customers through secure mobility solutions and network management and defense services. The Secure Networks segment has its capabilities, which include network design, operations, and sustainment; system integration and engineering; network security and compliance; deployable comms; innovation and digital transformation; service desk; defensive cyber operations, and program management. Its customer base consists of the United States (U.S.) federal government, large commercial businesses, state and local governments, and international customers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

ADTRAN HOLDINGS INC (ADTN) is a small-cap value stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. is a provider of networking and communications platforms, software, and services focused on the broadband access market. The Company operates through two segments: Network Solutions segment, which includes hardware and software products, and Services & Support segment consists of a portfolio of maintenance, network installation and solution integration services, which include hosted cloud services and subscription services. The two segments span across Access & Aggregation, Subscriber Solutions & Experience and Traditional & Other Products. Its Access & Aggregation is focused on solutions that are used by service providers to connect their network infrastructure to subscribers. Its Subscriber Solutions & Experience is concentrated on subscriber solutions that terminate broadband access in the home and/or business. It also develops and provides networking solutions to network operators focusing on cloud access, cloud interconnection and network synchronization.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD. (GILT) is a small-cap value stock in the Communications Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 40% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. is a provider of satellite-based broadband communications. The Company operates through three segments: Commercial, Mobility and Services divisions. The Company designs and manufactures satellite ground segment and networking communications equipment, which it sells to its customers either as network components (modems, Block Up converters (BUCs), antennas) or as complete network solutions (which include hubs and related terminals and services) or turnkey projects. The equipment that the Company develops includes commercial Very Small Aperture Terminals (VSAT) systems, defense and homeland security satellite communications systems, solid-state power amplifiers (SSPAs), BUCs, low-profile antennas, on-the-Move/on-the-Pause terminals and modems. The Company's equipment is used by satellite operators, service providers, telecommunications operators, system integrators, government and defense organizations, large corporations and enterprises.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

PULTEGROUP, INC. (PHM) is a large-cap value stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 90% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: PulteGroup, Inc. is a homebuilder in the United States. The Company, through its brands, which include Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West, it offers a variety of home designs. Its Homebuilding segment operations represent its core business, which is engaged in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes within the United States and the construction of housing on such land. Homebuilding offers various product lines to meet the needs of homebuyers in its targeted markets. Its Homebuilding operations are aggregated into six segments: Northeast, Southeast, Florida, Midwest, Texas and West. Its Financial Services segment consists of mortgage banking, title, and insurance brokerage operations. The Company's Financial Services segment operates generally in the same markets as the Homebuilding segments. The Company's subsidiaries engage primarily in the homebuilding business.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

FARO TECHNOLOGIES INC (FARO) is a small-cap value stock in the Scientific & Technical Instr. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: FARO Technologies, Inc. is a global technology company. The Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets and supports software-driven, three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization solutions for the 3D metrology, architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), operations and maintenance (O&M) and public safety analytics markets. Its 3D products consist of FaroArm Portfolio, which includes Quantum Max FaroArm Series and Quantum Max ScanArm; FARO Laser Tracker, which includes Laser Tracker Vantage and 6DoF FARO Vantage Laser Tracker; FARO Laser Projector, and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio, which includes Focus, Freestyle 2 and ScanPlan. Its FARO Software includes CAM2, BuildIT Construction, BuildIT Metrology, BuildIT Projector, FARO SCENE, FARO Zone, FARO As-Built, Webshare and Holobuilder. Its products are used in various end markets, such as automotive, aerospace, metal and machine fabrication, architecture, engineering, construction and public safety.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

VAALCO ENERGY, INC. (EGY) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: VAALCO Energy, Inc. is an independent energy company principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil. The Company's segments include segments Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Company is holding a 63.6% participating interest in the Etame Marin block, located offshore Gabon, which to date has produced over 125 million barrels of crude oil and of which the Company is the operator. The operations of all segments include exploration for and production of hydrocarbons where commercial reserves have been found and developed. The Company owns an interest in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. Its subsidiaries include VAALCO Gabon (Etame), Inc., VAALCO Production (Gabon), Inc., VAALCO Gabon S.A., VAALCO Angola (Kwanza), Inc., VAALCO Energy (EG), Inc., VAALCO Energy Mauritius (EG) Limited, VAALCO Energy, Inc. (UK Branch) and VAALCO Energy (USA), Inc.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

PDC ENERGY INC (PDCE) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: PDC Energy, Inc. is an exploration and production company. The Company acquires, explores and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs), with operations in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in west Texas. Its operations in the Wattenberg Field are focused on the horizontal Niobrara and Codell plays, and its Delaware Basin operations are primarily focused on the horizontal Wolfcamp zones. The Company owns an interest in approximately 3,500 gross productive wells. The Company's wholly owned subsidiary is PDC Permian, Inc.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

DHI GROUP INC (DHX) is a small-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: DHI Group, Inc. is a provider of software products, online tools and services that deliver career marketplaces to candidates and employers in the United States. The Company's brands include Dice and ClearanceJobs, which enable recruiters and hiring managers to search, match and connect with skilled technologists in specialized fields, particularly technology and active government security clearance. The Company's Websites serve as online marketplaces where employers and recruiters source and connect with prospective employees, and where technologists find relevant job opportunities, data and information to further their careers. The Company's Websites offer job postings, news and content, career development and recruiting services tailored to the specific needs of the professional community that each Website serves. It also provides career websites to the financial services industry and has operations in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, the Middle East and North America.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC. (VNDA) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Vanda) is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. Vanda's commercial portfolio is comprised of two products, HETLIOZ for the treatment of jet lag disorder, insomnia, delayed sleep phase disorder (DSPD), sleep disturbances in autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and pediatric Non-24 and Fanapt for the treatment of bipolar I disorder and Parkinsons disease psychosis and a long acting injectable (LAI) formulation for the treatment of schizophrenia. In addition, the Company has a range of drugs in development, including Tradipitant (VLY-686), for the treatment of gastroparesis, motion sickness, atopic dermatitis, and Covid-19 pneumonia; VTR-297 for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and with potential use as a treatment for several oncology indications, and VQW-765, for the treatment of performance anxiety and psychiatric disorders.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

SELECT ENERGY SERVICES INC (WTTR) is a small-cap growth stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 40% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Select Energy Services, Inc. is a holding company. The Company is a provider of full lifecycle water and chemical solutions to the oil and gas industry in the United States. Its segments include Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment consists of the Company's services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation. The Water Infrastructure segment consists of the Company's infrastructure assets, including operations associated with its water sourcing and pipeline infrastructure, its water recycling solutions and infrastructure, and its produced water gathering systems and saltwater disposal wells, serving exploration and production companies. The Oilfield Chemicals segment develops, manufactures, and provides a suite of completion and production chemical products utilized in hydraulic fracturing, stimulation, cementing and related well completion processes.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Kenneth Fisher Portfolio

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

