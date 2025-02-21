Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/21/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

JONES LANG LASALLE INC (JLL) is a large-cap growth stock in the Real Estate Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 50% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated is a commercial real estate and investment management company. The Company operates through five segments: Markets Advisory, Capital Markets, Work Dynamics, JLL Technologies and LaSalle. Markets Advisory segment offers local expertise across the globe, covering a comprehensive range of services across asset types. It aggregates such services into three categories: Leasing, Property Management, and Advisory, Consulting and Other. Capital Markets segment provides full-service capital solutions, including Debt advisory, Loan sales, Equity advisory, Loan servicing, and Investment sales and advisory. Work Dynamics segment offers a single, cohesive service delivery team. JLL Technologies segment offers professional services, including program and project management, implementation and support, managed services, and advisory/consulting services. LaSalle segment invests institutional and individual capital in real estate assets and securities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of JONES LANG LASALLE INC

JLL Guru Analysis

JLL Fundamental Analysis

NERDWALLET INC (NRDS) is a small-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: NerdWallet, Inc. is a personal finance company. The Company provide consumer-driven advice about personal finance through its platform by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) with providers of financial products. The Company offers NerdWallet, a consumer-first platform that empowers consumers and SMBs. The Company's platform delivers a range of financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing and student loans. Its platform uses guidance and machine learning capabilities to help consumers with personalized insights. The Company enables its consumers to access its content and comparison-shopping marketplaces, plus a data-driven app, which helps them stay on top of their finances and save time and money. The Company's NerdWallet platform is available to consumers in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia. It also offers mortgage brokerage services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of NERDWALLET INC

NRDS Guru Analysis

NRDS Fundamental Analysis

MATERIALISE NV (ADR) (MTLS) is a small-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 68% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Materialise NV is a Belgium-based company that is engaged in the software industry. The Company is a provider of software and three-dimensional (3D) printing services that incorporates 3D printing experience into a wide range of software solutions and 3D printing services. It transforms businesses with three elements of align: quality, reliability, and repeatability through which it forms the backbone of the 3D printing industry. The solutions are built 3D printing applications in several industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, art and design, and consumer goods. It also operates in the domestic market and worldwide, including Colombia, Brazil, Australia, Malaysia, China, Japan, Austria, Poland, Germany, and France, among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of MATERIALISE NV (ADR)

MTLS Guru Analysis

MTLS Fundamental Analysis

CENOVUS ENERGY INC (US) (CVE) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 90% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cenovus Energy Inc. is a Canada-based integrated energy company. The Company has oil and natural gas production operations in Canada and the Asia Pacific region, and upgrading, refining and marketing operations in Canada and the United States. The Company's segments include Upstream, Downstream, and Corporate and Eliminations. Its Upstream segment includes Oil Sands, Conventional, and Offshore. Its Downstream segment consists of Canadian Manufacturing, and United States Manufacturing. The Company's upstream operations include oil sands projects in northern Alberta, thermal and conventional crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) projects across Western Canada, crude oil production offshore Newfoundland and Labrador and natural gas and NGLs production offshore China and Indonesia. The Company's downstream operations include upgrading and refining operations in Canada and the United States, and commercial fuel operations across Canada.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of CENOVUS ENERGY INC (US)

CVE Guru Analysis

CVE Fundamental Analysis

INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES INC (IIPR) is a mid-cap value stock in the Rental & Leasing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 50% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. The Company is engaged in the business of providing real estate for the regulated cannabis industry. The Company acquires its properties through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases. The Company owns approximately 108 properties comprising 9.0 million square feet (including 722,000 rentable square feet under development/redevelopment) in 19 states, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington. Its subsidiaries include IIP Operating Partnership, LP, Innovative Industrial Properties, LP, IIPR, Inc. and IIP-GP 2 LLC.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES INC

IIPR Guru Analysis

IIPR Fundamental Analysis

Kenneth Fisher Portfolio

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.