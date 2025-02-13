Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/13/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD (GILT) is a small-cap growth stock in the Communications Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 50% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. is an Israel-based provider of satellite-based broadband communications. The Company operates through three segments: Commercial, Mobility, and Services divisions. The Company designs and manufactures satellite ground segment and networking communications equipment, which it sells to its customers either as network components (modems, Block Up converters (BUCs), antennas) or as complete network solutions (which include hubs and related terminals and services) or turnkey projects. The equipment that the Company develops includes commercial Very Small Aperture Terminals (VSAT) systems, defense and homeland security satellite communications systems, solid-state power amplifiers (SSPAs), BUCs, low-profile antennas, on-the-move/on-the-pause terminals, and modems. The Company's equipment is used by satellite operators, service providers, telecommunications operators, system integrators, government and defense organizations, large corporations, and enterprises.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

ANGIODYNAMICS, INC. (ANGO) is a small-cap value stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AngioDynamics, Inc. is a transformative medical technology company. The Company is focused on restoring healthy blood flow in the body's vascular system, expanding cancer treatment options and improving quality of life for patients. It designs, manufactures, and sells a range of medical, surgical and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and for use in oncology and surgical settings. Its devices are generally used in minimally invasive, image-guided procedures. Its segments include Med Tech and Med Device. Its product categories include oncology, venous therapies, vascular interventions, and ports. Its oncology products include Model 1500X RF Generator, IsoLoc Endorectal Balloon, Habib 4X Laparoscopic Bipolar Resection Device, Habib 4X Bipolar Resection Device, and Alatus. Its venous therapies include VenaCure EVLT 1470 Pro Laser, VenaCure EVLT System, VenaCure EVLT Procedure Packs, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

