Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/12/2021

NU SKIN ENTERPRISES, INC. (NUS) is a mid-cap value stock in the Personal & Household Prods. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 50% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. is a holding company. The Company through Nu Skin, a global direct selling company is engaged in developing and distributing personal care products and wellness products that are sold worldwide under the Nu Skin, Pharmanex and ageLOC brands. Nu Skin offers beauty and personal care products, which includes 180 System, AP 24, Body, DR. Dana, Epoch, Nu Colour, Nutricentials, Tri-Phasic White, Tru Face and Sunright. Pharmanex offers nutritional products, including ageLOC R2, ageLOC Vitality, ageLOC Youth, g3, LifePak, TR90 and S3 Scanner. Its ageLOC provides anti-aging products, which includes Facial Spa, Me, LumiSpa, TFEU and Transformation products. The Company operates through nine segments, which consists of seven geographic Nu Skin segments, including Mainland China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Americas/Pacific, Hong Kong/Taiwan, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Japan. Its segments also include Manufacturing segment and Grow Tech segment.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

