Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/11/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

QUINSTREET INC (QNST) is a small-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 40% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: QuinStreet, Inc. is engaged in providing performance marketplaces and technologies for the financial services and home services industries. The Company allows clients to engage in high-intent digital media or traffic from a range of device types, in multiple formats or types of media, and in a range of cost-per-action (CPA) forms. Its primary products include qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications and customers. It specializes in customer acquisition for clients in high value, information-intensive markets, or verticals. Its media sources include owned-and-operated organic or search engine optimization websites, targeted search engine marketing (SEM) or pay-per-click (PPC) campaigns, social media and mobile programs, internal email databases, call center operations, partnerships with large and small online media companies, and more. It owns or accesses targeted media through business arrangements; runs advertisements or other forms of marketing messages and programs, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

TELEFONICA BRASIL SA (ADR) (VIV) is a large-cap growth stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Telefonica Brasil S.A. is a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil offering postpaid mobile services. The Company also operates as a fixed telecommunications company in the state of Sao Paulo. The Company markets its mobile services under its Vivo brand. It offers its clients a portfolio of products, including mobile and fixed voice, mobile data, fixed broadband, ultra-fast broadband, Pay television, information technology and digital services. Its operations consist of local and long distance fixed telephone services; mobile services, including value-added services; data services, including broadband services and mobile data services; Pay television services through direct to home (DTH), Internet protocol television (IPTV) and cable; network services, such as rental of facilities, as well as other services; wholesale services, including interconnection; digital services; services designed specifically for corporate customers, and the sale of wireless devices and accessories.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

