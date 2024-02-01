Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/1/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

RAMACO RESOURCES INC (METC) is a small-cap value stock in the Coal industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 68% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ramaco Resources, Inc. is a metallurgical coal company. The Company operates and develops metallurgical coal in southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia, and southwestern Pennsylvania. The Company's development portfolio primarily includes four properties: Elk Creek, Berwind, Knox Creek and RAM Mine. The Elk Creek property consists of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral rights and contains approximately 16 seams that it has targeted for production. Its operations include approximately six active mines at its Elk Creek mining complex. The Berwind property consists of approximately 62,500 acres of controlled mineral and is located on the border of West Virginia and Virginia. The Company's Knox Creek facility includes a preparation plant and approximately 74,400 acres of controlled mineral rights. Its RAM Mine property is located in southwestern Pennsylvania, consists of approximately 1,567 acres of controlled mineral rights.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

ORASURE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (OSUR) is a small-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 40% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: OraSure Technologies, Inc. is engaged in the development and distribution of rapid diagnostic tests, sample collection and stabilization devices, and molecular services solutions. The Company operates through two segments: the Diagnostics segment and the Molecular Solutions segment. The Diagnostics business primarily consists of the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of simple, easy-to-use diagnostic products and specimen collection devices using its proprietary technologies, as well as other diagnostic products including immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests that are used on other specimen types. The Molecular Solutions business is operated by Company's subsidiaries, DNA Genotek, Diversigen, and Novosanis. The Molecular Solutions segment products primarily consist of collection kits and services used by clinical laboratories, direct-to-consumer laboratories, researchers, pharmaceutical companies, and animal health service and product providers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

