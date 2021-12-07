Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 12/7/2021

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

SOHU.COM LTD - ADR (SOHU) is a small-cap value stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 40% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: SOHU.COM LTD is a China-based online media, search and game service company principally engaged in the provision of online products and services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices. The Company mainly operates its businesses through three segments, including the Sohu segment, the Sogou segment and the Changyou segment. The Sohu segment's main business is the brand advertising business, which offers to users, over Sohu's matrices of Chinese language online media, various content, products and services across multiple Internet-enabled devices such as PCs, mobile phones and tablets. The Sogou segment is mainly engaged in search and search-related business, including search and search-related advertising services, as well as Internet value-added services (IVAS). The Changyou segment is engaged in online game business; the platform channel business, which consists primarily of online advertising and IVAS; and the cinema advertising business.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of SOHU.COM LTD - ADR

Full Guru Analysis for SOHU

Full Factor Report for SOHU

More details on Validea's Kenneth Fisher strategy

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.