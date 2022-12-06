Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 12/6/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

VIR BIOTECHNOLOGY INC (VIR) is a mid-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Vir Biotechnology, Inc. is a commercial-stage immunology company focused on combining immunologic insights with technologies to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It has assembled four technology platforms focused on antibodies, T cells, innate immunity, and small interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA), through internal development, collaborations, and acquisitions. The Company's pipeline consists of sotrovimab and other product candidates targeting COVID-19, hepatitis B virus (HBV), influenza A virus, and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). Its product candidates include Sotrovimab and VIR-7832, VIR-2218, VIR-3434, VIR-2482, VIR-1111. It is engaged in developing differentiated monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) as well as vaccines and small molecules that focuses is on treating and preventing severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). VIR-2218 and VIR-3434, are for the treatment of HBV. VIR-2482 is an investigational IM administered influenza A-neutralizing mAb.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of VIR BIOTECHNOLOGY INC

EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS INC (EGRX) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. The Company's products include Ryanodex, Bendeka, Belrapzo, Treakisym, Pemfexy, Barhemsys and Byfavo. Ryanodex is used for malignant hyperthermia. EP-4104 Ryanodex (dantrolene sodium) is used for the treatment of organophosphate exposure. Belrapzo, Bendeka and Treakisym are used for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. Pemfexy is an IV-administered cancer agent indicated for locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer and mesothelioma. Its oncology and CNS/metabolic critical care pipeline includes product candidates that addresses underserved therapeutic areas across multiple disease states. Its vasopressin is an A-rated generic alternative to Vasostrict, which is indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with vasodilatory shock who remain hypotensive despite fluids and catecholamines. It is engaged in clinical trials for CAL02, an approach to the treatment of severe bacterial pneumonia.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS INC

SELECT ENERGY SERVICES INC (WTTR) is a small-cap growth stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 40% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Select Energy Services, Inc. is a holding company. The Company is a provider of full lifecycle water and chemical solutions to the oil and gas industry in the United States. Its segments include Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment consists of the Company's services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation. The Water Infrastructure segment consists of the Company's infrastructure assets, including operations associated with its water sourcing and pipeline infrastructure, its water recycling solutions and infrastructure, and its produced water gathering systems and saltwater disposal wells, serving exploration and production companies. The Oilfield Chemicals segment develops, manufactures, and provides a suite of completion and production chemical products utilized in hydraulic fracturing, stimulation, cementing and related well completion processes.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of SELECT ENERGY SERVICES INC

ACUITY BRANDS INC (AYI) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Furniture & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Acuity Brands, Inc. is an industrial technology company. The company uses technology to solve problems in spaces and light. Its segments include Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL) and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). ABL's portfolio of lighting solutions includes commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting in addition to lighting controls and components that can be combined to create integrated lighting control systems. It offers devices, such as luminaires that utilize light emitting diode (LED) technology designed to optimize energy efficiency and comfort for various indoor and outdoor applications. Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham are its ABL brands. ISG offers a building management platform and location-aware applications. Its building management platform includes products for controlling heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC), lighting, shades, and building access that deliver end-to-end optimization of building systems.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ACUITY BRANDS INC

CHEVRON CORPORATION (CVX) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 68% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Chevron Corporation manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates, and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment consists primarily of exploring for, developing and producing crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by international oil export pipelines; transporting, storage and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant. The Downstream segment consists primarily of refining of crude oil into petroleum products; marketing of crude oil, refined products and lubricants; manufacturing and marketing of renewable fuels; transporting of crude oil and refined products, and manufacturing and marketing of commodity petrochemicals.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of CHEVRON CORPORATION

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

