Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 12/20/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

SELECT ENERGY SERVICES INC (WTTR) is a small-cap growth stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 40% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Select Energy Services, Inc. is a holding company. The Company is a provider of full lifecycle water and chemical solutions to the oil and gas industry in the United States. Its segments include Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment consists of the Company's services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation. The Water Infrastructure segment consists of the Company's infrastructure assets, including operations associated with its water sourcing and pipeline infrastructure, its water recycling solutions and infrastructure, and its produced water gathering systems and saltwater disposal wells, serving exploration and production companies. The Oilfield Chemicals segment develops, manufactures, and provides a suite of completion and production chemical products utilized in hydraulic fracturing, stimulation, cementing and related well completion processes.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of SELECT ENERGY SERVICES INC

Full Guru Analysis for WTTR

Full Factor Report for WTTR

IAC INC (IAC) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 90% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: IAC Inc., formerly IAC/Interactivecorp., is a media and Internet company. The Company's segments include Dotdash Meredith, Angi Inc., Search and Emerging & Other. Its Dotdash Meredith segment consists of its digital and print businesses. Through its digital business, it provides original and engaging digital content in a variety of formats, including articles, illustrations, videos and images. Its print business published approximately 30 magazines, as well as more than 350 special interest publications. Its brands include PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly, Investopedia and others. Its Angi Inc. segment includes the North American (United States and Canada) and European businesses and operations of Angi Inc. Its North American businesses and operations include Angi Ads, Angi Leads and Angi Services. Its Search segment consists of Ask Media Group and its Desktop business. Its Emerging & Other segment includes Care.com, Mosaic Group, Bluecrew, Vivian Health, IAC Films and Newco.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of IAC INC

Full Guru Analysis for IAC

Full Factor Report for IAC

QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORP (NX) is a small-cap value stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 90% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Quanex Building Products Corporation is a component supplier to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the building products industry. These components can be categorized as window and door (fenestration) components, and kitchen and bath cabinet components. Fenestration components include energy-efficient flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products. It also manufactures cabinet doors and other components for OEMs in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry. It also provides other non-fenestration components and products, which include solar panel sealants, trim moldings and other. It has three segments. NA Fenestration is focused on the fenestration market in North America. EU Fenestration manufactures vinyl profiles and conservatories, and the European insulating glass business manufacturing insulating glass spacers. NA Cabinet Components, comprising its cabinet door and components operations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORP

Full Guru Analysis for NX

Full Factor Report for NX

HOLLYSYS AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES LTD (HOLI) is a small-cap value stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 50% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a provider of automation and control technologies, and products. The Company's segments include Industrial Automation (IA), Rail Transportation (rail), Mechanical and Electrical (M&E), and Miscellaneous. Its technologies are applied through its industrial automation solution suite, including the Distributed Control Systems, Programmable Logic Controller, Real-time Management Information System, HolliAS Asset Management System, Operator Training System, Batch Application Package, Advanced Process Control Package (HolliAS APC Suite), Safety Instrumentation System (SIS), railway signaling system of Train Control Center, Automatic Train Protection, Subway Supervisory and Control platform, nuclear power non-safety automation and control system HolliAs-NMS DCS and other products. It serves customers in the industrial, railway, subway, nuclear power, and mechanical and electronic industries in China, Southeast Asia, India, Europe and the Middle East.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of HOLLYSYS AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES LTD

Full Guru Analysis for HOLI

Full Factor Report for HOLI

ZILLOW GROUP INC (ZG) is a mid-cap value stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Zillow Group, Inc. owns and operates a portfolio of real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites. The Company's segments include Homes, Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), and Mortgages. The Homes segment provides financial results of purchase and sale of homes through Zillow Offers and the financial results from title and escrow services through Zillow Closing Services. The IMT segment includes the financial results for the premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, dotloop, display, and other advertising and business software solutions. The Mortgages segment includes financial results for mortgage originations through Zillow Home Loans, advertising sold to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals, as well as Mortech mortgage software solutions. Its affiliates and subsidiaries include Zillow, Zillow Offers, Zillow Premier Agent, Zillow Home Loans, Zillow Homes, Inc., Trulia, Out East, ShowingTime, Bridge Interactive, dotloop, StreetEasy and HotPads.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ZILLOW GROUP INC

Full Guru Analysis for ZG

Full Factor Report for ZG

More details on Validea's Kenneth Fisher strategy

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.