Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 12/2/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

WACOAL HOLDINGS CORP (ADR) (WACLY) is a small-cap growth stock in the Apparel/Accessories industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Wacoal Holdings Corp is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture, wholesale, and retail of innerwear, outerwear, sportswear, and other textile and related products. The Company operates through three business segments. The Wacoal Business (Domestic) segment is engaged in the planning, design of products, the procurement of raw materials, as well as the provision of products to end consumers through domestic department stores, mass retailers and other general retail stores, directly managed stores, e-commerce sites and domestic and overseas sales companies. The Wacoal Business (Overseas) segment manufactures, sells products such as innerwear. The Peach John Business segment retails products. The other business includes the manufacture and sale of women's innerwear, lace, and handicraft supplies, as well as engages in other textile-related businesses, real estate rental, and other businesses.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

MARCUS & MILLICHAP INC (MMI) is a small-cap growth stock in the Real Estate Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a real estate services company specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing services, research, and advisory services. It also offers market research, consulting and advisory, and leasing services to its clients. Through its Commercial Real Estate Services, it provides equity advisory services and loan sales, loan guarantees, consulting, and advisory services. It serves clients with one property, multiple properties, and large investment portfolios. Through its Real Estate Brokerage, it represents commercial property owners as their investment broker in the sale of their properties. Its auction services division offers an accelerated way to buy and sell commercial property. Its financing division provides other services, such as loan sales and due diligence, and receives recurring loan performance fees from certain lenders. It provides advisory and consulting services in forming investment strategy and making transaction decisions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

TEEKAY CORP LTD (TK) is a small-cap value stock in the Water Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 50% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Teekay Corporation Ltd. is a marine energy transportation company. The Company is a provider of international crude oil, marine transportation, and other marine services. Its marine services business in Australia provides operations, supply, maintenance and engineering support, and crewing and training services, primarily under long-term contracts with the Commonwealth of Australia for ten Australian government-owned vessels. It also provides crewing services for a third party-owned Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) unit in Western Australia. It provides vessel operation services for various vessels under contract with the Australian Government: seven vessels managed under the Defense Marine Support Services Program contract and Australian Border Force Cutter Ocean Shield. It operates mid-sized tankers, including suezmax, aframax, and long range two (LR2) vessels. Its services include commercial management, fuel services, and lightering and ship-to-ship services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

